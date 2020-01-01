Retail
Stephane JACMAIN
Stephane JACMAIN
Bordeaux
En résumé
Entreprises
DPA
- Responsable Exploitation
Bordeaux (33000)
2016 - maintenant
Electro C
- Responsable Production
Bordeaux (33000)
2012 - 2016
Fagorbrandt
- Warehouse Manager
La Roche-sur-Yon (85000)
2009 - 2012
Fagorbrandt
- Responsable Production Tolerie / TS
La Roche-sur-Yon (85000)
2007 - 2009
Pierre Milleret
- Responsable Production
Dissay
2006 - 2007
Martines spécialités
- Inégnieur Méthodes par apprentissage
Brantôme en Périgord (24310)
2003 - 2006
Formations
EIA CESI Angoulême
La Couronne
2003 - 2006
Ingénieur généraliste
Management, organisation et gestion production, logistique, autres...
Réseau
Anquetil LAURENT
Audrey BIENVENU
Christian KREMER
Damien LAMOUREUX
Damien ORGERON
Eric CHAGNON
Fabien DAMARY
Jules NJIKAM
Mathilde MARAIS
Thomas BILLOTTE