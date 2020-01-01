Stéphane RALLE

-
AEROLIA / Mission MI GSO (ALTEN)
2012 - maintenant
GRTgaz / Groupe GDF SUEZ / Mission MI GSO (ALTEN)
2009 - 2012
ALSTOM Transport (St Ouen) / Mission MI GSO (Alten)
2007 - 2009
AIRBUS (Nantes) / Mission MI GSO
2004 - 2007
Peugeot PSA (Poissy) / Mission MI GSO
2002 - 2004
Renault I.D.V.U (Villiers) / Mission MI GSO
2001 - 2002
Peugeot PSA (Vélizy) / Mission MI GSO
2000 - 2000
ENTREMONT
- Responsable Logistique
Annecy
1998 - 1998
DLB
- Technicien organisation et gestion de production
1998 - 2000