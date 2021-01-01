Retail
Stephane STEPHANE ALBY (ALBY)
Stephane STEPHANE ALBY (ALBY)
GARAGESF
gérant de société
Vinay
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GARAGESF
- Gérant de société
Autre | Vinay (51530)
2019 - maintenant
STE EVOE Groupe EVOE/PRODELECT+
- DIRECTEUR GENERAL
2006 - 2019
GRANDS MOULINS DE PARIS
- CHEF DES VENTES
IVRY SUR SEINE
2004 - 2006
Nespoli
- Chef des ventes
1997 - 2004
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Carl VICART
Daniel SION
Erwann LE PARC
Harry RATSIRAHONANA
Malte BOSCH
Mickaël DESBOIS
Philippe MARC
Sophie BACHELART
Thierry COLOMB
Yasmine VEROLLET