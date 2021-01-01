Menu

Stephane STEPHANE ALBY (ALBY)

  • GARAGESF
  • gérant de société

Vinay

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • GARAGESF - Gérant de société

    Autre | Vinay (51530) 2019 - maintenant

  • STE EVOE Groupe EVOE/PRODELECT+ - DIRECTEUR GENERAL

    2006 - 2019

  • GRANDS MOULINS DE PARIS - CHEF DES VENTES

    IVRY SUR SEINE 2004 - 2006

  • Nespoli - Chef des ventes

    1997 - 2004

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau