Stephane VARENNE
Stephane VARENNE
CHAPPES
En résumé
Marié, 2 enfants.
Mes compétences :
Vente complexe
Entreprises
Orkyn groupe Air Liquide
- Délégué commercial
1991 - maintenant
Développement commercial, suivi client et animations commerciales.
Gestion d'un portefeuille de 400 clients actifs.
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alain RIEU BEILLAN
Christophe GERAUD
Delphine ROUSSELOT
Lemaire FABRICE
Marie Line BERNARD
Marion DESCHAMPS
Olivier VIGLIONE
Philippe CURAUDEAU
Sandrine VIGOT
