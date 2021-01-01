Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stephane VERAND
Ajouter
Stephane VERAND
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Et pourquoi pas...
Entreprises
ESAT LONS LE SAUNIER
- Chef de service éducatif
2008 - maintenant
Mission locale de dole
- Chargé de mission PLIE
2003 - 2008
Formations
Faculté De Médecine De Lyon
Lyon
2009 - 2010
DIU Handicap mental et déficience intellectuelle
Faculté Des Lettres
Besancon
1992 - 1995
licence
sciences humaines
Réseau
Alexandre GUILLEMAIN
Clarisse3971 CLARISSE
Jean-Christophe JANNY
Jp ROYOL
Julien MOINOT
Laurent BRUYAS
Nathalie CLEMENT JACQUEMARD
Patrick CORREGGIO
Romain NIOCHE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z