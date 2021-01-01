Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stephane VOVARD
Ajouter
Stephane VOVARD
NOISIEL
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Nestle Purina Petcare France
- Directeur des ventes
NOISIEL
2009 - maintenant
Nestlé Purina Petcare France
- Manager Ventes
NOISIEL
2009 - maintenant
Formations
EM LYON
Lyon
1988 - 1991
Réseau
Audrey D'AZEVEDO
Christelle MAZE
Johan ECKERT
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z