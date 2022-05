Graduate from AgroParisTech in 2007 - IT speciality. Successively application developer, Open Source IT Specialist and SOA IT Specialist, I'm now an IT Specialist working for IBM on Cloud Computing projects.

I'm interested in innovative technologies such as SOA, Grid, Virtualization or Cloud Computing.



Specialties: IBM Software, JEE, Open Source, Free Software, SOA, KVM / VMware Virtualization, Cloud Computing