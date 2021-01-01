Stephane Wajskop is a Belgian entrepreneur and investor with over twenty years of experience across the world. He lives in Belgium

Stephane maintains interests in private companies operating in online recruiting and new technologies.



Since 2004, Stephane has been Managing Director of Careers International, a company specialised in international recruitment.



Between 2003 and 2007, Stephane was also the founder and Managing Director of Educadomo, a Belgian company providing home tutoring to children. Educadomo was sold to Sodexo, a French service company listed on the CAC40.



Stephane was previously Co-Founder and Chief Executive of the EMDS Group, an international graduate recruitment consultancy, which had the majority of Fortune Global 500 companies as clients. Among other things, Stephane led the corporate expansion of EMDS into 15 countries across Europe, Asia and North America, through joint-ventures, acquisitions and green-field operations. In 2000, he co-negotiated the merger of EMDS into Diversified Agencies Group, a division of Havas, listed on the CAC 40 and the Nasdaq.



Stephane was born in Brussels, Belgium in 1962. He graduated in Law from the Free University of Brussels, obtained an LL.M. from the New York University where he became a Member of the Bar. He now does the OPM programme of the Harvard Business School to be completed in 2014.



Specialties: Setting up and managing international businesses.

Internet, web 2.0, international recruitment, online events, sourcing and talent pipelines.



Mes compétences :

International

international recruitment

Recruiting

Recruitment

Social recruiting