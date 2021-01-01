Stéphane YANSENNE

2011 - maintenantChief Operations Officer
• management of LGM Group German and Belgian subsidiaries
• Management of the administrative and financial activities
• HR strategy: recruitment and training plans
• Sales strategy set up
LGM GmbH
- ACCS LOC1 Operational & Maintenance Workpackage Owner and Team leader
Vélizy-Villacoublay2011 - maintenantLGM GmbH is the German Filial of LGM Group. Located in Aachen, LGM GmbH is mainly dedicated to future NATO Air Command and Control system. LGM is in charge of the electronic documentation (IETM) and of the training of the system users: Maintenance, System Management, Operational.
LGM has developed a powerful S1000D viewer in which can be displayed either the user’s manual or the training material.
LGM GmbH team is composed of Logistic Support Analysis (LSA) engineers, technical redactors (XML, SVG, etc.) and former Air Forces officers.
• Work Package Manager on Operational and Maintenance Documentation & Training for the future NATO Air Command and Control System
• Leader of the documentation strategy deployed on the Operational and Maintenance Section
• Team Leader of the Operational experts and Engineer (maintenance specialists).
LGM GmbH
- AIR operations (ATM/ATC/AD) Departement Manager
Vélizy-Villacoublay2011 - maintenant• Management of the AIR Operations group (skills and capabilities, consistency)
• HR strategy (second step)
• Group strategy application
• Support sales actors
This AIR Operations groups Air Traffic Management, Air Traffic Control and Air Defense expertise.(Military and civilian)
Expertise:
:: Air Defense
:: ATC Concepts & Procedures
:: Air Traffic Engineering
:: Airspace Management
:: HMI Design & Implementation
:: Documentation creation
:: Primary/Secondary Radar
:: Safety and Standards
:: Flight Data Processing
:: Capacity Studies
:: Project & Programme Management
:: Systems Architecture/Integration
:: Software Engineering
Défense Belge
- Head of ACCS Validation Team
2007 - 2010Responsible for managing test, database and training teams.
Responsible for assessing the operational training needs Planning of conversion training (100 people)
Assistant of Director of IOT&E
Belgian representative at NATO Air Defence panels (training, documentation, safety...)
Team leader of 15 people
Défense Belge
2004 - maintenant
Défense Belge (CRC Glons)
2003 - 2009
Défense Belge (CRC Glons)
2002 - 2009
Formations
HEC-Ulg (Liège)
Liège2014 - maintenantMBA Executive
OpenBordersMBA,
Executive, Part-Time and International MBA
Trilingual program (English + French/German/Dutch)
Faculty from Liege, Hasselt and Aachen
Ecole Royale Militaire (Bruxelles)
Bruxelles1998 - 2002Télécommunication
Division Préparatoire A L Ecole Royale Militaire (Bruxelles)