Stephanie ABITBOL

Puteaux

En résumé

Diplômée Master 2 MOSS
Projet professionnel: Directrice Ehpad

Entreprises

  • Orpéa - Directrice adjointe Ehpad

    Puteaux 2016 - maintenant

  • Résidence la peupleraie EHPAD DOMUSVI - Assistante de direction

    2005 - maintenant

Formations

