Stephanie ABITBOL
Stephanie ABITBOL
Puteaux
En résumé
Diplômée Master 2 MOSS
Projet professionnel: Directrice Ehpad
Orpéa
- Directrice adjointe Ehpad
Puteaux
2016 - maintenant
Résidence la peupleraie EHPAD DOMUSVI
- Assistante de direction
2005 - maintenant
UNIVERSITE PARIS XIII
Bobigny
2014 - maintenant
Master II MOSS EN COURS DE VALIDATION
Atlan PATRICK
Aurore BELLANGER
Célia DELIMATA
Daniela MUNCH
Fabrice DELCROIX
Françoise TER JUNG
Laurent VIRY
Lory LEQUY
Maria Fatima RODRIGUES
Olivier MARTI
