Stéphanie ARAUJO LOYER

SURESNES

En résumé

The digitalization of the Industry offered to my 12 years career path in the industrial market the possibility to improve my adaptability and flexibility to establish new marketing strategy in new countries to new customers in challenging environments.
I am a passionate team member fully customer oriented.
My moto in life : "I never lose, I either win or learn". Nelson Mandela

Mes compétences :
Benchmarking
B2B Marketing
Product training
Gestion budgétaire
Evènements B2B
Communication
Mentoring
Marketing stratégique
Marketing
Gestion de projet
Social media

Entreprises

  • Chez Current powered by GE - Directrice marketing Europe Continentale

    2016 - maintenant Strategy
    Building strategy and approach to key stakeholders within the dedicated Strategic Accounts to drive market share and sales revenue
    Translating strategic company &/or customer goals into executable marketing plans
    Defining, developing and executing strategies for entries into new markets and/or extension of activities of the group
    Preparation and monitoring of the annual budgets
    Developing marketing strategy and execution of the operational marketing
    Account Base Marketing to determine project priorities and ressources allocation

    Communication
    Building leadership activities that include all marketing channels - events, online, social media, press, advertising, content and partners. Co-creating with an agency the brand content for digital campaigns to improve lead generation plan and leveraging prospects and customer engagement
    Participating and organizing round tables, conferences ...positionning GE as an expert on the topics that matters for the prospects and the customers

    Coordination Leader
    Working with inside sales team and partners to ensure leads are properly routed and followed up on in a timely manner. Collaborating with field sales and corporate marketing to drive pipeline growth and customer loyalty
    Working closely with legal and PM teams to create the right Value Proposition to the right parter, customer

    Management
    1 junior with Marketing Master
    Mentoring 1 FMM & 1 Inside Sales reps

  • GE Lighting - Directrice marketing Europe de l'OUest

    2012 - 2015 Strategy
    Driving Regional Marketing projects strategies to achieve business objectives. ,
    Elaborating the promotional customer loyalty plan (implementation, following and visits),
    transition from distribution selling organization to Project selling approach

    Communication
    Contact for Press Relations, interviews, launch of Social Media in the region. Implementation of the communication strategy by Verticals (PR, fairs...)
    Results : several specialized press articles, Launch of GE Lighting France and Spain LinkedIn and Twitter profiles, Representing GE Lighting in national NGOs meetings : Syndicat de l’Eclairage & Recylum

    Coordination Leader
    Collecting and adapting data from HQ to Regional team (product training organization together with remote PMs, Launch of marketing campaigns); and from regional Sales team to HQ (benchmarking, market information, local promotion, local fairs)

  • Honeywell - Responsable marketing Europe du Sud

    Thaon Les Vosges 2005 - 2012 Marketing produit
    Réalisation d’outils d’aide à la vente pour l’Europe du Sud, Etude de la concurrence, Participation à la réalisation des packagings
    Stratégie
    Participation au STRAP (plan de lancement et de développement des nouveaux produits à 5 ans), Responsabilité du budget marketing
    International
    Déplacements hebdomadaires à l’étranger : Belgique, Espagne, Grèce, Italie et Portugal ainsi que des réunions mensuelles au Royaume-Uni, Adaptation de la communication et de la PLV / ILV suivant les besoins des différents pays
    Communication
    Organisation de conférence de presse, Participation aux salons professionnels
    et grand publics
    Management d’une assistante marketing

  • Lafarge peintures - Assistante Chef de Produit Grand Public (alternance)

    2002 - 2004 Réalisation d’outils d’aide à la vente (books de prospection, book de lancement de produit, questionnaires, cartes de teintes, panneaux…)
    Préparation du Plan Marketing 2004: analyse interne et externe chiffrée (évolution des ventes, analyse du panel Nielsen…)
    Réalisation d’un outil pour la veille concurrentielle
    Participation aux lancements de nouveaux produits, au renouvellement des packagings

