Stéphanie ARAUJO LOYER

The digitalization of the Industry offered to my 12 years career path in the industrial market the possibility to improve my adaptability and flexibility to establish new marketing strategy in new countries to new customers in challenging environments.

I am a passionate team member fully customer oriented.

My moto in life : "I never lose, I either win or learn". Nelson Mandela



Mes compétences :

Benchmarking

B2B Marketing

Product training

Gestion budgétaire

Evènements B2B

Communication

Mentoring

Marketing stratégique

Marketing

Gestion de projet

Social media