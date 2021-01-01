Menu

Stéphanie ARCHIMBAUD

Blagnac

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Toulouse

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Airbus Group - Head of warranty and fleetwide policies- customer support

    Blagnac 2014 - maintenant

  • Airbus Group - Head of A380 BFE customer version management end customer guidance

    Blagnac 2011 - 2014

  • AIRBUS Central Entity - A380 BFE Customer Programme Manager

    2007 - 2011 Customers : Singapore Airlines, Korean Air
    A380 programme

    Act as a main Customer Interface for Buyer Furnished Equipment (BFE), and customized Seller Furnished Equipment (SFE) until aircraft delivery.
    Manage customer guidance during the BFE selection process within Airbus BFE Catalogue of Products, secure vendor selection in time and within catalogue, monitor product development and customisation for Aircraft Head of Version (HoV) within a tripartite Airline-Supplier-Airbus relationship taking into account programme lead-times constraints.

  • AIRBUS Central Entity - Cabin Equipment Procurement Manager

    2005 - 2007

  • AIRBUS FRANCE - Acheteur Equipements avioniques

    2001 - 2005

  • Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales - Acheteur / Négociateur contrat

    Toulouse 1999 - 2001

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :