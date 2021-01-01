Stéphanie ARCHIMBAUD

-
Airbus Group
- Head of warranty and fleetwide policies- customer support
Blagnac
2014 - maintenant
-
Airbus Group
- Head of A380 BFE customer version management end customer guidance
Blagnac
2011 - 2014
-
AIRBUS Central Entity
- A380 BFE Customer Programme Manager
2007 - 2011
Customers : Singapore Airlines, Korean Air
A380 programme
Act as a main Customer Interface for Buyer Furnished Equipment (BFE), and customized Seller Furnished Equipment (SFE) until aircraft delivery.
Manage customer guidance during the BFE selection process within Airbus BFE Catalogue of Products, secure vendor selection in time and within catalogue, monitor product development and customisation for Aircraft Head of Version (HoV) within a tripartite Airline-Supplier-Airbus relationship taking into account programme lead-times constraints.
-
AIRBUS Central Entity
- Cabin Equipment Procurement Manager
2005 - 2007
-
AIRBUS FRANCE
- Acheteur Equipements avioniques
2001 - 2005
-
Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales
- Acheteur / Négociateur contrat
Toulouse
1999 - 2001