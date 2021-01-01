Menu

Stéphanie BARRÉ

Tiffauges

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Fiscalité

Entreprises

  • MCPP FRANCE a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Chemical Performance Polymers Europe - Responsable Comptable

    Tiffauges 2013 - maintenant

  • Lussault - Comptable unique

    Tiffauges 2006 - 2013

  • CAP INGELEC - Comptable trésorerie

    Saint-Jean-d'Illac 2002 - 2005

  • Cecv - Collaborateur comptable

    2001 - 2002

  • Fleury Michon - Comptable

    POUZAUGES 1998 - 2000

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :