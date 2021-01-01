Retail
Stephanie BARTOL
Stephanie BARTOL
THIONVILLE
En résumé
Entreprises
OERLIKON BALZERS
- Plant manager
2011 - maintenant
OERLIKON BALZERS
- Ingénieur process méthodes
2004 - 2011
Formations
Université Nancy 1 Henri Poincaré
Vandoeuvre Les Nancy
1997 - 2003
chimie minérale
Lycée La Miséricorde
Metz
1989 - 1997
BAC S
