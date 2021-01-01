Menu

Stephanie BARTOL

THIONVILLE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Thionville

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • OERLIKON BALZERS - Plant manager

    2011 - maintenant

  • OERLIKON BALZERS - Ingénieur process méthodes

    2004 - 2011

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :