Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stéphanie BAUDELET
Ajouter
Stéphanie BAUDELET
Biot
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Impliquée
Sérieuse
Entreprises
SAPHELEC
- Chef de Projet
Biot
2016 - maintenant
SAPHELEC
- Assistante administrative et commerciale
Biot
2013 - 2016
C&A
- Assistante et remplacements responsable
Paris
2007 - 2008
Agora einstein - CARI
- Agent administratif
2007 - 2007
D.I.S
- Assistante commerciale bilingue
2005 - 2006
PATISSERIE GROSS
- Responsable commerciale
2003 - 2005
Formations
IFA STRASBOURG
Strasbourg
2003 - 2005
BTS ACTION COMMERCIALE
Université Strasbourg 1 Louis Pasteur
Strasbourg
1997 - 2003
Licence
Lycée Freppel Obernai
Obernai
1994 - 1997
Bac Scientifique
Option maths
Réseau
Agnieszka KONIOR-MAZAN
Alex HARAL
Alexandre NICOLAZO
Camille MESUREUR
Cédric BAUDELET
Etienne MARTIN
Frédérique Virginie ALFASSA-LARSONNEUR
Pascal NETHING
Saphelec SIMPLIFIONS LA TECHNOLOGIE
Sébastien DOUSSAU
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z