Stephanie BELFIORE
Stephanie BELFIORE
Lyon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Merial - Sanofi
- Technical Support
Lyon
2010 - maintenant
Détachée au Botswana Vaccine Institute - Gaborone - Botswana
Support technique à la production et au contrôle qualité des vaccins contre la Fièvre Aphteuse
Merial - Sanofi
- Responsable de production
Lyon
2003 - 2010
Merial - Sanofi
- Assistante Responsable de Production
Lyon
2002 - 2003
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Biotechnologies De Bordeaux ENSTBB (Bordeaux)
Bordeaux
2000 - 2002
Ingénieur
Réseau
Alexandra ROSA
Alexis AQUILINA
Clémentine CHACORNAC
Eric GONZALEZ
Fabrice CATTANT
Frédéric VIALLET
Henry-David GROSSARD
Joël-Henry GROSSARD
Marie GROSSARD-CRIVELLI
Stéphane FESSEMAZ
