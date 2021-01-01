Menu

Stephanie BELFIORE

Lyon

Entreprises

  • Merial - Sanofi - Technical Support

    Lyon 2010 - maintenant Détachée au Botswana Vaccine Institute - Gaborone - Botswana

    Support technique à la production et au contrôle qualité des vaccins contre la Fièvre Aphteuse

  • Merial - Sanofi - Responsable de production

    Lyon 2003 - 2010

  • Merial - Sanofi - Assistante Responsable de Production

    Lyon 2002 - 2003

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Biotechnologies De Bordeaux ENSTBB (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 2000 - 2002 Ingénieur

