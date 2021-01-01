Menu

Stéphanie BERRUYER

LYON

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • LOGIGONES - ASSISTANTE COMMERCIALE

    2008 - maintenant

  • BLUEVISTA PRODUCTION - Assistante administrative

    2008 - 2008

  • Aries - Conseillère pédagogique

    Meylan 2005 - 2007

  • Carso - Secrétaire

    Lyon 2003 - 2003

  • Carrefour - Assistante de vente

    Massy 1993 - 2000

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :