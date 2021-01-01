Retail
Stéphanie BERRUYER
Ajouter
Stéphanie BERRUYER
LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
LOGIGONES
- ASSISTANTE COMMERCIALE
2008 - maintenant
BLUEVISTA PRODUCTION
- Assistante administrative
2008 - 2008
Aries
- Conseillère pédagogique
Meylan
2005 - 2007
Carso
- Secrétaire
Lyon
2003 - 2003
Carrefour
- Assistante de vente
Massy
1993 - 2000
Formations
SofoGestion Pitiot Sainte Formation Gestion Pitiot INSTITUT PITIOT
Lyon
1992 - 1994
Lycée Hector Berlioz
La Côte St Andre
1989 - 1992
Réseau
Caroline PACCARD
Christine CHABREDIER
Dulaquais SOPHIE
Gael GOAPER
Guillaume MARTIN
Jean-François PEREIRA
Luc PISTONE
Sébastien PRENZA
Stéphanie CHAUDET
