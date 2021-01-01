Stephanie BERTHET

Mes compétences :
Achat
Achat Projet
Amélioration Continue
Logistique
Transport
Entreprises
Akka Technologies
- Global supply chain consultant for Shire
Paris2016 - maintenant
Paul Hartmann SA
- Logistics project officer
SELESTAT2013 - maintenant• Define clear internal needs regarding transport, logistics or warehouse process and develop projects according to those needs, in accordance with the Prince 2 methodology
• Follow up after the implementation of a project to ensure that new procedures are understood and applied
• Follow KPI on transport and warehouse quality and take action if needed
• Implement continuous improvement methods to improve day to day operations
• Keep written procedures up to date
Paul Hartmann SA
- Apprentice in logistics projects
SELESTAT2012 - 2013• Implement KPI (analyse existing KPI, define the needs of the managers involved in logistics, establish requirement specifications, control the KPI)
• Measure the performance of carriers
• Implement and follow continuous improvement projects (redefine procedures, automate recurring processes, implement corrective and palliative actions, and communicate to the involved teams)
• Follow and check the transportation invoices
Bureau de la Diversité - EM Strasbourg
- Volunteer tutor
2010 - 2011I took part as a tutor to the "excellence tutoring" program of Strasbourg Business School, designed to encourage high school students to pursue studies in French "top schools" (ingineering and business), regardless of their family background.
• Manage a team of 5 high school students
• Organize debates, lectures from college students and professionals,...
Bureau de l'Humanitaire
- Project leader
2010 - 2011Project Karakoeur 2 (construction of a school in the region of Kara in Togo) :
• Organize events (breakfasts, parties) to fund the construction of a school in Togo
• Communicate to the sponsors, school board and students about the project
• Prepare the stay of the 10 volunteers in Togo for the construction of the school
Strasbourg2010 - 2013Master 2 in logistics and international purchasing
Logistics, purchasing, supply chain management, with honours
Dissertation research question : how the use of balanced scorecard and key performance indicators in full truck load transport can enable the logistics department to reach its strategic goals