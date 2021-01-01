Menu

Stephanie BERTHET

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Achat
Achat Projet
Amélioration Continue
Logistique
Transport

Entreprises

  • Akka Technologies - Global supply chain consultant for Shire

    Paris 2016 - maintenant

  • Paul Hartmann SA - Logistics project officer

    SELESTAT 2013 - maintenant • Define clear internal needs regarding transport, logistics or warehouse process and develop projects according to those needs, in accordance with the Prince 2 methodology
    • Follow up after the implementation of a project to ensure that new procedures are understood and applied
    • Follow KPI on transport and warehouse quality and take action if needed
    • Implement continuous improvement methods to improve day to day operations
    • Keep written procedures up to date

  • Paul Hartmann SA - Apprentice in logistics projects

    SELESTAT 2012 - 2013 • Implement KPI (analyse existing KPI, define the needs of the managers involved in logistics, establish requirement specifications, control the KPI)
    • Measure the performance of carriers
    • Implement and follow continuous improvement projects (redefine procedures, automate recurring processes, implement corrective and palliative actions, and communicate to the involved teams)
    • Follow and check the transportation invoices

  • Bureau de la Diversité - EM Strasbourg - Volunteer tutor

    2010 - 2011 I took part as a tutor to the "excellence tutoring" program of Strasbourg Business School, designed to encourage high school students to pursue studies in French "top schools" (ingineering and business), regardless of their family background.
    • Manage a team of 5 high school students
    • Organize debates, lectures from college students and professionals,...

  • Bureau de l'Humanitaire - Project leader

    2010 - 2011 Project Karakoeur 2 (construction of a school in the region of Kara in Togo) :
    • Organize events (breakfasts, parties) to fund the construction of a school in Togo
    • Communicate to the sponsors, school board and students about the project
    • Prepare the stay of the 10 volunteers in Togo for the construction of the school

Formations

  • University Of Stirling

    Stirling 2011 - 2012 Bachelor of Science, with honors, graduated with a 2:1

    Dissertation research question : Develop and evaluate approaches to determining effectiveness in humanitarian projects, using the case study of a small French organization

  • EM Strasbourg Business School

    Strasbourg 2010 - 2013 Master 2 in logistics and international purchasing

    Logistics, purchasing, supply chain management, with honours
    Dissertation research question : how the use of balanced scorecard and key performance indicators in full truck load transport can enable the logistics department to reach its strategic goals

  • Lycée Claude Louis Berthollet

    Annecy 2008 - 2010 économie

    Undergraduate courses to prepare nationwide competitive exams in economics, economics

