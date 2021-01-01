Menu

Stephanie BLANQUART

Villeneuve d'Ascq

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Decathlon France - Directrice Qualité /Méthodes /Compétence

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2012 - maintenant

  • Decathlon - Responsable Métiers

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2007 - 2012

  • Decathlon France - Retail Supplyer

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2004 - 2007

  • Decathlon - Responsable Exploitation Pays - Allemagne-

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2001 - 2004

  • Decathlon - Directrice de Magasin Allemagne

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 1998 - 2001

  • Decathlon France - Responsable de rayon

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 1997 - 1998

  • Decathlon France - Chef de produit agencement

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 1995 - 1997

  • Decathlon France - Responsable rayon / Exploitation

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 1989 - 1995

Formations

  • Fachhochschule Karlsruhe FH Karlsruhe (Karlsruhe)

    Karlsruhe 1988 - 1989 Diplome Langue allemande pour etrangers

  • IUT C - Université Lille 2

    Roubaix 1987 - 1988 DUT

