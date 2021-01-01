Stephanie BLANQUART

-
Decathlon France
- Directrice Qualité /Méthodes /Compétence
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2012 - maintenant
-
Decathlon
- Responsable Métiers
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2007 - 2012
-
Decathlon France
- Retail Supplyer
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2004 - 2007
-
Decathlon
- Responsable Exploitation Pays - Allemagne-
Villeneuve d'Ascq
2001 - 2004
-
Decathlon
- Directrice de Magasin Allemagne
Villeneuve d'Ascq
1998 - 2001
-
Decathlon France
- Responsable de rayon
Villeneuve d'Ascq
1997 - 1998
-
Decathlon France
- Chef de produit agencement
Villeneuve d'Ascq
1995 - 1997
-
Decathlon France
- Responsable rayon / Exploitation
Villeneuve d'Ascq
1989 - 1995