Stéphanie BORGHERO

Areas of expertise
Customer Relationship and Quality
Ø Definition and evaluation of strategic plans
Ø Design, deployment and optimization process
Ø Analysis of faults and Definition of action plans
Ø Monitoring of compliance
Ø Setting up tools (quality control, organic products)
Operational Management
Ø Planning and Forecasting
Ø Human resource optimization, tools, projects and annual budget
Ø Cost management and reporting
Ø Performance improvement and process redesign
Management and Sales
Ø Coordination of teams, leadership, training, recruitment
Ø Business Development, customer relationships, marketing analysis
Ø Growth of Operations (men, sales, products)
Sale
Ø Communication Products and Services
Ø Construction and preparation of tender
Ø Litigation Management Client (orders, deliveries, outstanding, quality)
Mes compétences :
Vente
Facility Management
Manager
Marketing
Communication
International
Distribution