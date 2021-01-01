Stéphanie BORGHERO

Areas of expertise



Customer Relationship and Quality

Ø Definition and evaluation of strategic plans

Ø Design, deployment and optimization process

Ø Analysis of faults and Definition of action plans

Ø Monitoring of compliance

Ø Setting up tools (quality control, organic products)



Operational Management

Ø Planning and Forecasting

Ø Human resource optimization, tools, projects and annual budget

Ø Cost management and reporting

Ø Performance improvement and process redesign



Management and Sales

Ø Coordination of teams, leadership, training, recruitment

Ø Business Development, customer relationships, marketing analysis

Ø Growth of Operations (men, sales, products)



Sale

Ø Communication Products and Services

Ø Construction and preparation of tender

Ø Litigation Management Client (orders, deliveries, outstanding, quality)





Mes compétences :

Vente

Facility Management

Manager

Marketing

Communication

International

Distribution