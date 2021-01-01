Menu

Stéphanie BORGHERO

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Antony

En résumé

Areas of expertise

Customer Relationship and Quality
Ø Definition and evaluation of strategic plans
Ø Design, deployment and optimization process
Ø Analysis of faults and Definition of action plans
Ø Monitoring of compliance
Ø Setting up tools (quality control, organic products)

Operational Management
Ø Planning and Forecasting
Ø Human resource optimization, tools, projects and annual budget
Ø Cost management and reporting
Ø Performance improvement and process redesign

Management and Sales
Ø Coordination of teams, leadership, training, recruitment
Ø Business Development, customer relationships, marketing analysis
Ø Growth of Operations (men, sales, products)

Sale
Ø Communication Products and Services
Ø Construction and preparation of tender
Ø Litigation Management Client (orders, deliveries, outstanding, quality)


Mes compétences :
Vente
Facility Management
Manager
Marketing
Communication
International
Distribution

Entreprises

  • Pfizer - Regional Operations Manager

    Paris 2016 - maintenant

  • CBRE (CB Richard Ellis) - Facilities Manager (site 20,000m2).

    2011 - maintenant - Manage and coordinate the delivery of Facilities Management services.
    - To manage facilities/project management, from inception to completion for the client sites.
    - Procurement of facilities services in France.
    - Manage and coordinate the activities of facilities related on-site and visiting contractors
    - Manage all service contracts including; cleaning, vending, security etc.
    - Establish effective day-to-day business relationships with the client and take a proactive approach to requirements.
    - Produce regular reports according to schedule agreed with the client (France & Nordic Countries).
    - Hold regular progress reviews to ensure client satisfaction.
    - Liaise with landlord and property managers to ensure their service charge obligations are met.
    - Control all purchasing, ensuring competitive pricing, tenders, approvals and timely submission for settlement.
    - Financial management for the sites including creating the budget, raising, approving and receipting purchase orders, providing budget variance reporting, approving invoices etc. This may be required in both the company and the Client systems (as appropriate). Includes Nordic Countries ie. Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway.
    - Act as the Site Security Assistant and assist the SSO (Site Security Officer) for the site in the absence of the other Facilities Manager.
    - Ensure that all health and safety legislation and company policy is adhered to, within own level of responsibility.
    - Other duties as requested by the Regional Facilities Manager and/or Alliance Director

  • Sodexo FM - Admin & Services Manager (Siège Cisco)

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2007 - maintenant - Management of two receptionists, two mail room staff, fifteen cleaners, three handymen and two technical staff
    - Report to the Facilities Manager on site
    - Collate monthly, weekly cleaning, hygiene and maintenance reports
    - Carry out site checks for any technical problems
    - KPI and SLA
    - Purchasing responsibilities
    - Site Administration for Sodexo, orders for Cisco
    - Management of client events, works and related moves.
    - Billing and customer and supplier disputes, Accounting Cisco Interface.
    - Team management and e-site cleanup (setting up of quality control, daily monitoring teams, managing budgets Cisco).
    - SST team officer
    - Contract Management Subcontracting (decoration, mail, cleaning, home), and reporting to the client.
    - liaison with Landlords for client sites in Sophia, Lyon, Toulouse, Rennes
    - Management of service contracts – Cleaning, mailroom, help desk, reception, landscaping, plants, office interior
    - Monitoring of budgets for Sodexo FM internal and external to the department's customer WPR (Real Estate-Rent-Cisco France and General Services).
    - Outsourcing.

  • Altys Multi (Groupe Sodexo) - Buying Dept Assistant

    2006 - 2007 - Negotiated new vendor contracts.
    - Database Management contracts.
    - Monitoring of litigation

  • GMC - Groupe Henner - Portfolio Mgr

    2004 - 2005 - Track and manage customer records expatriates (all nationalities).
    - Help and advice to future expatriates.
    - Interface companies / hospitals / doctors from abroad.

  • NATWEST BANK Londres - Customer Advisor Key Accounts

    2001 - 2001 French-speaking Embassies & Consulates Portfolio Management

    Marketing, Sales, Customer advice..

  • ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Londres - Marketing & Distribution Associate

    2001 - 2003 - Management and dissemination of national advertising campaigns for NatWest (choice of pictures, flagship products and texts).
    - Budget Monitoring Department.
    - Relay 1625 between national agencies.

  • HARRODS Ltd Londres - Assistant Buyer, then Junior Buyer

    1999 - 2001 - Supplier selection, negotiation and margin calculations.
    - Product selection and quality control.
    - Constitution of the collections and merchandising.
    - Monitoring sales and cash management.
    - Budget management and monitoring of financial goals of the 2 departments.

  • HARRODS Ltd Londres - Department Mgr "Designer Jewellery"

    1997 - 1999 - Management, leadership, training and business planning (60 people full-time + recruitment of 20 temps twice a year).
    - Guarantor of compliance with internal policy.
    - Inventory management and reporting.
    - Handling disputes with customers and suppliers interface.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :