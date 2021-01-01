Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stephanie BOUTROY
Ajouter
Stephanie BOUTROY
PARIS 13
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Inserm
- Ingenieur
PARIS 13
2012 - maintenant
Formations
INSA De Lyon (Villeurbanne)
Villeurbanne
1998 - 2003
Ingenieur Biosciences
Réseau
Caroline GUILLIBERT
Elodie HIRSCHENHAHN
Emilie MAIREY
Héloïse SAVOLLE
Hervé LOCRELLE
Jean-Charles ROUSSEAU
Laurent VOYER
Roland CHAPURLAT
Xavier DE LÉPINE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z