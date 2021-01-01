Retail
Stéphanie BREHUNE
Stéphanie BREHUNE
RENNES
Election législatives 2022
résultat des législatives à Rennes
Entreprises
DIRECTRICE NUTRITION QUALITE
- CONVIVIO
2007 - maintenant
Formations
BTS Diététique (Rennes)
Rennes
1996 - 1998
Réseau
Amandine BONNET
Hajare KHAYOUSSEF
Marion VEILLOT
Virginie POUESSEL
