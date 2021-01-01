Retail
Stephanie BRUNET
Stephanie BRUNET
DOUÉ-LA-FONTAINE
Entreprises
Brunet Stephanie
- PSYCHOMOTRICIENNE
2019 - maintenant
Psychomotricienne DE j'effectue des bilans et prise en charge en cabinet et au domicile des patients
Association Petite Enfance
- Responsable pole accueil
2001 - 2017
Réseau
Annabelle CLAVEYROLLES
Anne-Laure MARIN
Christophe DÉSORMEAUX
Chrystelle ZAVATTIN
Nathanaël DESCAMPS
Stéphanie GUINY LAMARRE
Virginie MINNITI-BUTON
Zohra CHOUKRI
