Stéphanie BUELENS

Bonjour,



Certifiée MCP

- Cours MS70-282 : Designing, Deploying, and Managing a Network Solution for Small and Medium sized Business

- Cours MS2402 : Implémentation et administration d'Exchange 2003

- Cours MS5964 : Mise à jour des compétences Exchange 2000/2003 vers Exchange Server 2007

- Cours MS10135 : Configuring, Managing and Troubleshooting MS Exchange Server 2010





Systèmes d’exploitations : Windows 2000/2003/2008 R2, Windows Small Business Server 2003/2008, Windows XP Pro/Vista/Seven



Programmes : Exchange Server 2003/2010, Microsoft Office 2003/2010, VMware VSphere 4.1 & Workstation, MDT 2010, WAIK, WDS, HP DataProtector, DameWare, VNC, Access, SQL Server (base d'administration), Backup exec, Cobian



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Office

Support

Informatique

Microsoft