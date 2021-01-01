Stéphanie BUELENS

Bonjour,
Certifiée MCP
- Cours MS70-282 : Designing, Deploying, and Managing a Network Solution for Small and Medium sized Business
- Cours MS2402 : Implémentation et administration d'Exchange 2003
- Cours MS5964 : Mise à jour des compétences Exchange 2000/2003 vers Exchange Server 2007
- Cours MS10135 : Configuring, Managing and Troubleshooting MS Exchange Server 2010
Systèmes d’exploitations : Windows 2000/2003/2008 R2, Windows Small Business Server 2003/2008, Windows XP Pro/Vista/Seven
Programmes : Exchange Server 2003/2010, Microsoft Office 2003/2010, VMware VSphere 4.1 & Workstation, MDT 2010, WAIK, WDS, HP DataProtector, DameWare, VNC, Access, SQL Server (base d'administration), Backup exec, Cobian
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Support
Informatique
Microsoft