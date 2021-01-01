Menu

Stéphanie BUELENS

NICE

En résumé

Bonjour,

Certifiée MCP
- Cours MS70-282 : Designing, Deploying, and Managing a Network Solution for Small and Medium sized Business
- Cours MS2402 : Implémentation et administration d'Exchange 2003
- Cours MS5964 : Mise à jour des compétences Exchange 2000/2003 vers Exchange Server 2007
- Cours MS10135 : Configuring, Managing and Troubleshooting MS Exchange Server 2010


Systèmes d’exploitations : Windows 2000/2003/2008 R2, Windows Small Business Server 2003/2008, Windows XP Pro/Vista/Seven

Programmes : Exchange Server 2003/2010, Microsoft Office 2003/2010, VMware VSphere 4.1 & Workstation, MDT 2010, WAIK, WDS, HP DataProtector, DameWare, VNC, Access, SQL Server (base d'administration), Backup exec, Cobian

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Support
Informatique
Microsoft

Entreprises

  • Groupe NOEVA - SIVEA PCS Entreprise - Administrateur Système

    2012 - 2015 - Administrateur système PME
    o Gestion et résolution d’incidents
    o Gestion de serveur type Windows 2008, 2008R2, SBS 2011
    o Résolution problèmes serveurs + poste de travail
    o Prise d’appel et gestion des ticketing via Pytheas
    o Prise en main des postes de travail ou serveur via Bomgar/logmein/Kaseya
    o Mise en place de procédures

  • DEFENSYS - Administrateur système

    2007 - 2011 - Technicienne d'exploitation sous traitance SCC groupe SCH :
    o Création et configuration de jobs de sauvegardes HP DP
    o Restauration de données utilisateurs
    o Gestion de bandes sur robot HP
    o Restauration et export de bases Oracle scriptées
    o Contrôle de l'exploitation (log et physique ex: températures, messages d'erreur…)
    o Gestion de l'Active Directory au niveau utilisateurs et droit d'accès
    o Gestion du ticketing via Pytheas

    - Ingénieur système sous traitance SCC groupe SCH :
    o Diagnostique et résolution d'incidents de Windows server 2003 et 2008 avec le support Microsoft
     Suite à une migration de domaine 2003 vers 2008
    o Création et configuration de machines virtuelles pour l'installation d'Exchange 2010 et Forefront TMG
    o Installation Exchange 2010
     Deux serveurs Edge
     Deux serveurs CAS
     NLB pour les Edge
     Clustering pour les CAS
    o Assistante d'un architecte Microsoft pour la migration d'Exchange 2003 vers 2010
    o Documentations et procédures

    - Support (téléphonique et sur site) niveau 2 sous traitance SCC groupe SCH :
    o Gestion d'incidents poste de travail et périphérique
    o Gestion du parc via Altiris
     Installation de paquets à distance
    o Gestion du ticketing via HP Asset Manager
    o Installation et déploiement d'imprimantes sécurisées

    - Responsable d'équipe du pôle maintenance hardware Sous traitant pour IBM
    o Gestion du parc poste de travail
    o Gestion du mastering poste de travail
    o Gestion d'incidents sur le site de Carros pour les périphériques d'impressions (Lexmark et IBM)
    o Gestion d'incident logiciels sur le site de Carros pour les postes de travail
    o Gestion d'équipes d'interventions distantes
    o Inventaire complet du parc poste de travail et imprimantes
    o Participation au projet de migration Active Directory

    - Création, installation et maintenance du système d'information et du réseau pour la société Telit Rf (anciennement One-Rf)
    o Reprise de l'architecture existante pour amélioration
    o Amélioration des transmissions réseaux
    o Ajouts de serveurs métier (ClearCase)
    o Gestion du domaine et de la messagerie Exchange 2003
    o Sécurisation du SI
    o Maintenance, renouvellement et migration du parc
    o Responsable informatique France

    - Divers interventions techniques auprès de PME et médecins.
    o Mastering de poste de travail et serveur par MDT2010
     Multiplateformes
     Multi profils logiciels
     Media autonome
    o Gestion d'incidents journaliers
    o Gestion de contrats de maintenance

Formations

