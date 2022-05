Stéphanie BURG - BERGMANN

Since June 2007.

I'm working as International Product Manager in OM PHARMA Geneva.



Product promotion and communication for our subsidiaries and partners worldwide (training, support, product life cycle management)



Our main product lines:

-- > Immunostimulation in prevention of recurrent Respiratory tract infections: Broncho-Vaxom

-- > Immunostimulation in prevention of recurrent Urinary tract infections: Uro-Vaxom

-- > Angioprotector, treatment of Chronic Venous Insufficiency, treatment of hemorrhoidal crisis, and indication in comedication in diabetic retinopathy : Doxium (calcium dobesilate)

-- > Anti-hemorragic - in menhorrragia/methrorragia, against bleeding in small surgery: Dicynone (ethamsylate)



- Market analysis for future launch of line-extensions



Mes compétences :

Adaptability

autonomy

English

International

Manager

Motivation

Product manager