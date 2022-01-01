Menu

Stéphanie FEVRE

  • Samson Horticulture
  • commerciale

CORZE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion commerciale
Management commercial
Gestion administrative
Logistique

Entreprises

  • Samson Horticulture - Commerciale

    Commercial | CORZE 2016 - maintenant

  • SA2M - SOLUTION PROFILE ALUMINIUM - Assistante administration des ventes

    Seiches-sur-le-Loir 2015 - 2015

  • Jardiland - Responsable de secteur en Jardinerie

    Commercial | La Flèche (72200) 2007 - 2014

  • VillaVerde - RESPONSABLE RAYON

    La Flèche (72200) 2001 - 2006

Formations

