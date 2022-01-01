Retail
Stéphanie FEVRE
Stéphanie FEVRE
Samson Horticulture
commerciale
CORZE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion commerciale
Management commercial
Gestion administrative
Logistique
Samson Horticulture
- Commerciale
Commercial | CORZE
2016 - maintenant
SA2M - SOLUTION PROFILE ALUMINIUM
- Assistante administration des ventes
Seiches-sur-le-Loir
2015 - 2015
Jardiland
- Responsable de secteur en Jardinerie
Commercial | La Flèche (72200)
2007 - 2014
VillaVerde
- RESPONSABLE RAYON
La Flèche (72200)
2001 - 2006
Lycée Horticole Et Commercial De Merdrignac
Merdignac
1998 - 2000
BTS TECHNICO COMMERCIAL VEGETAUX D'ORNEMENT ET ANIMALERIE
Lycée Agricole De Tours Fondettes
Fondettes
1996 - 1998
BAC PRO
Lycée Agricole De Tours Fondettes
Fondettes
1994 - 1996
BEPA PRODUCTION FLORALE
Benoit FEVRE
Déborah MANCEAU
Dominique BIGEON
Florence HAMON
François PLARD
Herve BERNARD 72
Isabelle DESMARAIS
Jerome AUVE
Stéphanie RETAULT
