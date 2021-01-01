Menu

Stéphanie JACQUIER

AIX EN PROVENCE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Alliance High Tech - Responsable ADV

    2018 - maintenant

  • Synchrone (13) - Responsable Pôle Facturation/ADV

    Paris 2010 - 2018 Management : 8 personnes

  • Synchrone (13) - Assistante de gestion

    Paris 2007 - 2010

  • OVERLOG (06) - Assistante de direction

    2004 - 2007

  • GOWIN (93) - Responsable ADV/Achats / Responsable des Opérations

    2001 - 2003 RESPONSABLE DES OPERATIONS
    Management 12 personnes
    RESPONSABLE ADMINISTRATION DES VENTES / ACHATS

  • DCS Automotive (38) - Assistante ADV / Achats

    2001 - 2001

  • OPSYS (38) - Assistante ADV / Achats

    1998 - 2001

  • Institut-Laue Langevin (38) - Secrétaire de division

    1995 - 1998

Formations

Réseau