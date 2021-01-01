Stéphanie JACQUIER

-
Alliance High Tech
- Responsable ADV
2018 - maintenant
-
Synchrone (13)
- Responsable Pôle Facturation/ADV
Paris
2010 - 2018
Management : 8 personnes
-
Synchrone (13)
- Assistante de gestion
Paris
2007 - 2010
-
OVERLOG (06)
- Assistante de direction
2004 - 2007
-
GOWIN (93)
- Responsable ADV/Achats / Responsable des Opérations
2001 - 2003
RESPONSABLE DES OPERATIONS
Management 12 personnes
RESPONSABLE ADMINISTRATION DES VENTES / ACHATS
-
DCS Automotive (38)
- Assistante ADV / Achats
2001 - 2001
-
OPSYS (38)
- Assistante ADV / Achats
1998 - 2001
-
Institut-Laue Langevin (38)
- Secrétaire de division
1995 - 1998