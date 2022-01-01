Menu

Stéphanie ROQUES

BEZIERS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Office de Tourisme - Conseillère en séjour

    2012 - maintenant

  • Manade Margé - Chargée de communication

    2010 - 2011 Communication et commercialisation du domaine. Salles de réception, chambres d'hôtes, organisation de journée à thème...

  • Nexalia - Agent patrimonial

    2009 - 2010 Vente d'appartement sur plan.

Formations

  • ISCOM

    Paris 2007 - 2008

  • ISCOM (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 2006 - 2007

  • ESARC CEFIRE

    Montpellier 2005 - 2006 BTS

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :