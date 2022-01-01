Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Stéphanie ROQUES
Ajouter
Stéphanie ROQUES
BEZIERS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Office de Tourisme
- Conseillère en séjour
2012 - maintenant
Manade Margé
- Chargée de communication
2010 - 2011
Communication et commercialisation du domaine. Salles de réception, chambres d'hôtes, organisation de journée à thème...
Nexalia
- Agent patrimonial
2009 - 2010
Vente d'appartement sur plan.
Formations
ISCOM
Paris
2007 - 2008
ISCOM (Montpellier)
Montpellier
2006 - 2007
ESARC CEFIRE
Montpellier
2005 - 2006
BTS
Réseau
Angy ANGE
Charles-Henry KOLISZ
Chloé BONANO
David TRAN
Flora AIMES
Julie MIHAJLOVIC
Marie GINGLINGER
Roxane EL ALAOUI
Stéphanie LARCO
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z