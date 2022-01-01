Menu

Sydney BENOIST

  • Agence Nationale Pour La Formation Professionnelle Des Adultes - Afpa
  • Assistante de formation en alternance

Langueux

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

Formations

  • AFPA

    Langueux (22360) 2021 - 2022 Titre professionnel de niveau 4 de Secrétaire Assistante.

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :