Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sylvain CAPELLE
Ajouter
Sylvain CAPELLE
VANDOEUVRE-LÈS-NANCY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Espoir 54
- Conseiller en insertion professionnelle auprès des personnes handicapées
2019 - maintenant
FEDERATION MEDICO SOCIAL
- REFERENT RSA
2011 - 2019
NOVACARE
- CONDUCTEUR REGLEUR
1997 - 2010
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alex KROL
Benoît ROLIN
Delphine GREVISSE
Didier CAPELLE
Francine DUPROUILH
Jean Claude JOLY
Mina EL KOUAIS
Pascal AUBERT
Patricia ANDRE
Vanessa LE BREUS