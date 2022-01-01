Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sylvain LARDEUX
Ajouter
Sylvain LARDEUX
SAINT ETIENNE DE BRILLOUET
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
ERP
Gestion de projet
Informatique
Entreprises
LA BOULANGERE & CO
- Responsable Systèmes d'Information
2006 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Gestion
Paris
1990 - 1992
Finance
Réseau
Alexandre ROHAN
Aline JEANNIN
Annabelle SAUVETRE
Chloé MAIXANDEAU
Frédéric JULIEN
Karine CHEVAL
Lucille LEFEBVRE
Myriam BAUDUIN
Pascal NICOLAS
Sandrine GAUTIER