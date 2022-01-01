Sylvain LAURENT

Mes compétences :
Digital
Electronique
Electronique numérique
Firmware
FPGA
Hardware
VHDL
Entreprises
Viveris Technologies
- Digital Architect (Hardware/Software)
RUNGIS2009 - maintenant- Many years experiences as System engineer on more optical satellite payload chain:
° Technical specification redact at equipment level (Compression and storage , ciphering) from optical data output to X-Band Interface (and S-Band for ciphering)
° Specification and development of a software Satellite Image (Ground segment need)
° Integration of "Mission" softwares on ground segment Platform
- Many years as FPGA fimware designer on aeronautical projects (DO254, DAL B):
° Firmware Requirements Data, Firmware Verification Procedures and Results redact
° FPGA Simulation and physical test
° FPGA firmware development (Microsemi)
° Perform an AFDX stack on FPGA
° Knowledge about video format
Working on internal projects:
- Schematic hardware validation
- microcotroller software development (ARM Cortex M3 STM32 - Eclipse)
- HMI development (Labview)
Reflex Custom Embedded Systems
- FPGA/Firmware/Digital Hardware design
2007 - 2008- FPGA design (Altera).
- Firmware development (Nios virtual processor).
- Digital hardware design.
- Redacting of technical documents.
- Integration, testing and design verification.
EADS Space Transportation
- Consultant for M51 missile project
Blagnac 2005 - 2007•Writing of technical specifications for submarine electrical embedded systems.
•Management supplier
Centre d'Essais en Vol
- FPGA/Firmware/Digital Hardware design
1998 - 2004- Embedded hardware systems design for flight tests installation
- FPGA design (Altera)
- Firmware development on Motorola microcontroller (68HC11,68HC16).
- Integration, testing and design verification.