Sylvain LAURENT

RUNGIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Digital
Electronique
Electronique numérique
Firmware
FPGA
Hardware
VHDL

Entreprises

  • Viveris Technologies - Digital Architect (Hardware/Software)

    RUNGIS 2009 - maintenant - Many years experiences as System engineer on more optical satellite payload chain:
    ° Technical specification redact at equipment level (Compression and storage , ciphering) from optical data output to X-Band Interface (and S-Band for ciphering)
    ° Specification and development of a software Satellite Image (Ground segment need)
    ° Integration of "Mission" softwares on ground segment Platform

    - Many years as FPGA fimware designer on aeronautical projects (DO254, DAL B):
    ° Firmware Requirements Data, Firmware Verification Procedures and Results redact
    ° FPGA Simulation and physical test
    ° FPGA firmware development (Microsemi)
    ° Perform an AFDX stack on FPGA
    ° Knowledge about video format

    Working on internal projects:
    - Schematic hardware validation
    - microcotroller software development (ARM Cortex M3 STM32 - Eclipse)
    - HMI development (Labview)

  • Reflex Custom Embedded Systems - FPGA/Firmware/Digital Hardware design

    2007 - 2008 - FPGA design (Altera).
    - Firmware development (Nios virtual processor).
    - Digital hardware design.
    - Redacting of technical documents.
    - Integration, testing and design verification.

  • EADS Space Transportation - Consultant for M51 missile project

    Blagnac 2005 - 2007 •Writing of technical specifications for submarine electrical embedded systems.
    •Management supplier

  • Centre d'Essais en Vol - FPGA/Firmware/Digital Hardware design

    1998 - 2004 - Embedded hardware systems design for flight tests installation
    - FPGA design (Altera)
    - Firmware development on Motorola microcontroller (68HC11,68HC16).
    - Integration, testing and design verification.

