Sylvain MARANGON

Management et gestion de projets transverses.



Compétences fonctionnelles :

* e-Commerce

* Média

* Qualité

* Assurances

* Téléphonie / ADSL





Compétences techniques :

* Architecture logicielle

* Alm & Intégration/Delivery Continu

* Développement logiciel

* Performance

* Sécurité



Certifications :



* MCTS: .NET Framework 4, Service Communication Applications

* MCTS: .NET Framework 4, Data Access

* MCTS: .NET Framework 4, Web Applications

* MCPD: Web Developer 4

* MS: Programming in HTML5 with JavaScript and CSS3

* M102: MongoDB for DBAs

* TOEIC (930)



Mes compétences :

WCF

AOP

MVC

Performance

Sécurité

Architecture

Workflow

Uml

ALM

NoSQL