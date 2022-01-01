Sylvain MARANGON

Management et gestion de projets transverses.
Compétences fonctionnelles :
* e-Commerce
* Média
* Qualité
* Assurances
* Téléphonie / ADSL
Compétences techniques :
* Architecture logicielle
* Alm & Intégration/Delivery Continu
* Développement logiciel
* Performance
* Sécurité
Certifications :
* MCTS: .NET Framework 4, Service Communication Applications
* MCTS: .NET Framework 4, Data Access
* MCTS: .NET Framework 4, Web Applications
* MCPD: Web Developer 4
* MS: Programming in HTML5 with JavaScript and CSS3
* M102: MongoDB for DBAs
* TOEIC (930)
Mes compétences :
WCF
AOP
MVC
Performance
Sécurité
Architecture
Workflow
Uml
ALM
NoSQL