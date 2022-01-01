Menu

Sylvain MARANGON

Bordeaux

En résumé

Management et gestion de projets transverses.

Compétences fonctionnelles :
* e-Commerce
* Média
* Qualité
* Assurances
* Téléphonie / ADSL


Compétences techniques :
* Architecture logicielle
* Alm & Intégration/Delivery Continu
* Développement logiciel
* Performance
* Sécurité

Certifications :

* MCTS: .NET Framework 4, Service Communication Applications
* MCTS: .NET Framework 4, Data Access
* MCTS: .NET Framework 4, Web Applications
* MCPD: Web Developer 4
* MS: Programming in HTML5 with JavaScript and CSS3
* M102: MongoDB for DBAs
* TOEIC (930)

Mes compétences :
WCF
AOP
MVC
Performance
Sécurité
Architecture
Workflow
Uml
ALM
NoSQL

Entreprises

  • Cdiscount.Com - Responsable Projets ALM / Architecte logiciel

    Bordeaux 2014 - maintenant Gestion de l'équipe ALM (Application Lifecycle Management).
    Définition des roadmaps et enveloppes budgétaires.
    Gestion de communautés internes et communications/formations.

    Principaux domaines des projets :
    - Suivi de la qualité de code : mise en place d'outillage et de processus de suivi de qualité (SonarQube, ...)
    - Réduction de la dette technique : identifier les principaux points de dette technique puis lancer les projets pour réduire cette dette et la contrôler.
    - gestion, administration et support des solutions de versionning de code;
    - Intégration et déploiement continue ;
    - Industrialisation des déploiements tout environnements/plateformes confondus;
    - Développements d'outils spécialisés pour optimiser les postes de développements, industrialisation de la gestion des postes de développement.
    - Etudes et travail autour des micro-services.

    Technologies et framework / main keywords:
    .Net, WPF, Web Api, Mvc, NodeJs, Typescript, Powershell, Docker, mongoDb, chocolatey, ...

    Solutions main keywords:
    TFS, Git, VSTS, Visual Studio, Nexus Sonatype, Artifactory, SonarQube, Jenkins, Kubernetes, Marathon,...

  • Cdiscount - Architecte .Net

    Bordeaux 2008 - 2014 - Octobre 2008 à janvier 2014 :

    Qualification et aide à la résolution des problèmes critiques sur les différents applicatifs en production (avec prise en compte des contraintes/atouts de l'infrastructure)
    Support technique : problématiques de performances, sécurité ou points techniques spécifiques
    Suivi technique de projet / conception des architectures logicielles
    Mise en place d'un framework interne basé sur MVC 2.0 (suivi depuis beta 2.0)
    Mise en place d'un site utilisant ASP.Net MVC et orchestré par un CMS (arbre des vues dynamique, nombreux points de configuration,...)
    Mise en place d'un framework interne gérant la validation (contrôle de surface) côté client (jquery) et serveur
    POC sur le framework Microsoft WIF ("Geneva") pour la mise en place d'un STS interne (Security Token Service)
    POC sur le framework AppFabric ("Velocity" & "Dublin")
    Etude et mise en place progressive d'une solution globale de gouvernance des services dans le cadre d'une approche SOA (utilisation avancé de RoutingService)
    Evolution et maintenance du framework interne Cdiscount
    Prise en charge des formations internes techniques (Bonnes pratiques de dév., Mvc, sécurité, performances)
    Veille technologique

  • Capgemini - Ingénieur d'étude

    SURESNES 2006 - 2008 - Janvier 2008 à Octobre 2008 : Projet pour un site de e-commerce

    Développement sur les parties front, services et framework
    Refactoring des composants du framework
    Etude et mise en place d'une modularisation sur un site Middle Office
    Etude et migration des ressources (resx) pour la localisation vers une base de données
    Etude de l'extension MVC .Net (preview 4 & 5)
    Etude de la Web Service Software Factory et adaptation des sources pour "fabriquer" des services au modèle interne.
    Support technique

    ----------------------------------------------------------------

    - Septembre 2006 à Décembre 2007 : Projet pour un FAI français pour le compte de Moduslink (spécialiste du Supply Chain Management)

    Prise en main de la documentation et de l’architecture logicielle.
    Conception des analyses fonctionnelles et techniques (UML + SOA)
    Développement des interfaces graphiques client (ASPX, C#).
    Développement de la partie Workflow WF et services WCF.
    Migration du projet vers une approche SOA.
    Réalisation des tests unitaires (NUnit).
    Mise en place d’un processus d’intégration continue (Cruise Control + NUnit + FxCop…).
    Formation des développeurs sur le fonctionnement du processus d’intégration continue.

    ----------------------------------------------------------------

    - Avril à septembre 2006 : Projet Capgemini en collaboration avec CNP Assurances pour le Groupe Caisse d’Epargne

    Prise en main de la documentation et de l’architecture logicielle basée 3-tiers.
    Développement des interfaces graphiques client (ASPX, C#).
    Mise en place du mapping des données, des contrôles de surfaces et des contrôles d’habilitations.
    Développement de la partie éditique.
    Réalisation des tests unitaires et corrections des bugs remontés par les testeurs (Mantis).
    Report des anomalies de spécifications, mise en place de documents de suivis des travaux et participation à l’évolution des différentes parties de la documentation.
    Formation des développeurs sur le fonctionnement du processus éditique.

  • Seelynx - Stagiaire Ingénieur d'étude

    2005 - 2005 Avril à octobre 2005 :

    « WebTVProducer », Développement d’un logiciel de présentation Vidéo avec évènements Multimédia synchronisés.
    Cible du logiciel : e-learning, présentations de conférences interactives,…

    Reprise de l’architecture existante et prise en main des technologies utilisées (Noyau d’encodage « Helix », distribué par Real Networks).
    Analyse des besoins et rédaction du cahier des charges.
    Choix du cycle de développement à utiliser et établissement d’un planning prévisionnel. (Cycle itératif choisi)
    Etude et rédaction de l’architecture logicielle (UML).
    Développement du logiciel, partie interface graphique codée en VB .NET avec interfaçage vidéo en DirectX et parties encodage vidéo et incrustation vidéo codées en Visual C++.
    Rédaction des documents d’architecture et de maintenance du logiciel.
    Rédaction du manuel utilisateur.
    Rédaction d’une ébauche de licence logicielle (en respect de la licence GPL Helix de Real Networks).

  • Sagem, Division Production électronique civile et militaire - Ingénieur d’étude

    2003 - 2003 Juillet à septembre 2003 (Tavail saisonnier) :

    Développement d’un outil d’aide à la décision sur la gestion des stocks (Produits finis et en cours).

    Rédaction du cahier des charges en fonction du besoin du client et des données disponibles auprès du fournisseur.
    Etude et rédaction de l’architecture logicielle.
    Développement du logiciel en VBA et suivi des travaux du fournisseur de données (ORACLE SQL).
    Rédaction des documents de maintenance et du manuel utilisateur.
    Formation des utilisateurs.

  • Erasteel, groupe Eramet, Industrie métallurgique, traitement des aciers rapides - Stagiaire Responsable de mission, analyste-programmeur

    2002 - 2002 Juillet à Septembre 2002 :

    Développement d’un outil d’aide à la décision visant au contrôle d’une ligne de production d’un laminoir par le département qualité.
    Consolidation de données industrielles issues d’un laminoir provenant de diverses bases vers une base MS SQL Server.

    Rédaction du cahier des charges.
    Choix du cycle de développement à utiliser et établissement d’un planning prévisionnel. (Cycle en V choisi)
    Création de la base de données MS SQL cible après validation du schéma Merise.
    Vérification des connexions réseaux disponibles pour le transfert des données des bases (tests ODBC).
    Développement du logiciel de mise à jour de la base MS SQL en VB avec Visual Studio 5.0 et mise en place de formulaires sur les bases Access existantes pour l’ajout d’un contrôle qualité (développement en VBA Access 2000).
    Rédaction des documents de maintenance et du manuel utilisateur.
    Formation des utilisateurs.

Formations

Réseau