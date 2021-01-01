Menu

Delphine CASSASSOLLES

Bordeaux

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Marketing stratégique
Entretiens professionnels
Rédaction

Entreprises

  • Alltech Consulting - Business Developer

    Bordeaux 2016 - maintenant

  • Akka Technologies - Chargée de recrutement

    Paris 2014 - 2016

  • Groupe SIE - Attachée de Presse (Alternance)

    Castelnau-le-Lez 2010 - 2012

Formations

Réseau