Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sylvain MASSET
Ajouter
Sylvain MASSET
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Troubleshooting
Conception
Logiciel embarqué
Qualité
Entreprises
C-Therm Technologies
- Ingénieur Conception
2011 - maintenant
-Trouble shooting du TCi Analyzer, produit phare de C-Therm Technologies.
-Redaction des procedures de tests pour les nouveaux developement.
- Integration.
-Developpement firmware.
Ausy - en mission chez Sagem Defense
- Ingénieur
Sèvres Cedex
2010 - 2010
Trouble shooting de circuits electroniques commandant des systemes optiques.
Ausy - Consultatnt chez Magneti Marelli
- Testeur Logiciel
2007 - 2009
Manpower - En mission chez Alstom Transport
- Ingénieur
Nanterre cedex
2006 - 2007
Conceptions de circuits electronique destinees a commander des onduleurs de puissance.
Formations
ECOLE NATIONALE D'INGENIEURS DE BREST
2001 - 2005
Masters of Engineering in Electronics
Lycée Francois Mauriac Forez (Andrezieux Boutheon)
Andrezieux Boutheon
1996 - 2001
Baccalaureat and Technical Diploma in Electronics
Réseau
Damien LADIRÉ
Frederic LARDEAU
Gwénola SÉVELLEC
Jémil GHARBI
Michaël NOWAKOWSKI
Nicolas BOISTEAULT
Thomas BAUDESSON
Thomas SIRE
Vincent BOTANE