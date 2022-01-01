Menu

Sylvain MASSET

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Troubleshooting
Conception
Logiciel embarqué
Qualité

Entreprises

  • C-Therm Technologies - Ingénieur Conception

    2011 - maintenant -Trouble shooting du TCi Analyzer, produit phare de C-Therm Technologies.
    -Redaction des procedures de tests pour les nouveaux developement.
    - Integration.
    -Developpement firmware.

  • Ausy - en mission chez Sagem Defense - Ingénieur

    Sèvres Cedex 2010 - 2010 Trouble shooting de circuits electroniques commandant des systemes optiques.

  • Ausy - Consultatnt chez Magneti Marelli - Testeur Logiciel

    2007 - 2009

  • Manpower - En mission chez Alstom Transport - Ingénieur

    Nanterre cedex 2006 - 2007 Conceptions de circuits electronique destinees a commander des onduleurs de puissance.

Formations

  • ECOLE NATIONALE D'INGENIEURS DE BREST

    2001 - 2005 Masters of Engineering in Electronics

  • Lycée Francois Mauriac Forez (Andrezieux Boutheon)

    Andrezieux Boutheon 1996 - 2001 Baccalaureat and Technical Diploma in Electronics

