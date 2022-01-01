Sylvain MATUSZAK

Mes compétences :

HTML

C# .NET

JSP

Oracle 10g

UML

JavaScript/Ajax

C++

Postgresql

Plsql

Hudson Jenkins

Shell Unix

XSL

JAVA / J2EE

Gridgain

Spring mvc

Maven

Java

Java EE

Informatique

MVC

Entity Framework

Microsoft SQL Server

XML

Oracle

jQuery

Spring Framework

Java 2 Enterprise Edition

Hibernate

Oracle PL/SQL

Linux Red Hat

EntityFramework

C Programming Language

Apache Maven

Windows Communiciation Foundation

Web Services

Visual Basic for Applications

Visual Basic .NET

Visual Basic

Struts Web Application Framework

Shell

SQL

PalmOS

Microsoft Windows CE

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Team Foundation Server

Microsoft C-SHARP

Microsoft Access

Microsoft .NET Technology

Linux

Jenkins

JavaScript

Eclipse

AngularJS

Node.js

Ubuntu Server

MongoDB