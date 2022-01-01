Menu

Sylvain MATUSZAK

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
HTML
C# .NET
JSP
Oracle 10g
UML
JavaScript/Ajax
C++
Postgresql
Plsql
Hudson Jenkins
Shell Unix
XSL
JAVA / J2EE
Gridgain
Spring mvc
Maven
Java
Java EE
Informatique
MVC
Entity Framework
Microsoft SQL Server
XML
Oracle
jQuery
Spring Framework
Java 2 Enterprise Edition
Hibernate
Oracle PL/SQL
Linux Red Hat
EntityFramework
C Programming Language
Apache Maven
Windows Communiciation Foundation
Web Services
Visual Basic for Applications
Visual Basic .NET
Visual Basic
Struts Web Application Framework
Shell
SQL
PalmOS
Microsoft Windows CE
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Team Foundation Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft Access
Microsoft .NET Technology
Linux
Jenkins
JavaScript
Eclipse
AngularJS
Node.js
Ubuntu Server
MongoDB

Entreprises

  • Sopra Group - Ingénieur de développement

    Paris 2006 - maintenant AUCHAN (Régie)
    - Développement de webservices java et .NET
    - Développement de batchs Shell Unix
    - Gestion de bases de données Oracle et Création des schémas Oracle
    - Développement de batchs PLSQL (lecture et récupération de données XML + mise à jour de BDD)

    ADEO
    -(Régie) Référent technique sur une application spécifique pour Bricoman France ayant pour socle Générix
    Développement et maintenance
    Support aux équipes de développement et de qualification
    Industrialisation de la solution
    Etude et Mise en place de process de déploiement
    Chiffrage des évolutifs

    - (Forfait ) Réalisation d'une solution de gestion des marges arrières multi-BU
    Conception
    Développement et maintenance
    Support aux équipes de développement et de qualification
    Industrialisation de la solution
    Chiffrage des évolutifs
    Suivi des développeurs
    Suivi de la qualité des sources
    Gestion des fiches d'anomalies

    ROQUETTE / Projet ITRS
    Réalisation d’une solution de gestion du taux de rendement synthétique
    Conception
    Développement et maintenance
    Support aux équipes de développement et de qualification
    Chiffrage des évolutifs
    Suivi des développeurs
    Gestion des fiches d'anomalies
    Tests de charge/Optimisations

    SNCF/ Centre de services
    Expertise Technique
    Conception
    Chiffrage des évolutifs
    Support aux équipes de développement
    Suivi des développeurs
    Tests de charge/Optimisations

  • Accenture Technology Solutions - Dévelopeur

    Paris 2004 - 2006 CEGETEL (De Janvier 2004 à Avril 2004 – 4 mois)
    En charge de la maintenance évolutive et corrective des applicatifs :
    - Réception des fiches d’anomalies
    - Développement des évolutions en fonction des spécifications fonctionnelles en C, Shell, PL/SQL

    AUCHAN
    Refonte du système SAV
    - Support et Maintenance du nouvel outil SAV (centralisation des demandes de modification Lille- Ile Maurice-Portugal)
    - Maintenance des diagrammes de classes
    - Mise à disposition de scripts des bases
    - Développement des batchs d’interfaçage du nouvel outil et des applications existantes
    - Développement de pages de l’application et d’éditions (feuilles de style XLS)

  • KNK Technologies - Analyste programmeur

    2001 - 2004 - Réalisation de progiciels sur PDA
    - Réalisation d’applications diverses sur PC
    - Support technique client
    - Déploiement d’applications chez le client

Formations

