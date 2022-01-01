Sylvain MATUSZAK

Mes compétences :
HTML
C# .NET
JSP
Oracle 10g
UML
JavaScript/Ajax
C++
Postgresql
Plsql
Hudson Jenkins
Shell Unix
XSL
JAVA / J2EE
Gridgain
Spring mvc
Maven
Java
Java EE
Informatique
MVC
Entity Framework
Microsoft SQL Server
XML
Oracle
jQuery
Spring Framework
Java 2 Enterprise Edition
Hibernate
Oracle PL/SQL
Linux Red Hat
EntityFramework
C Programming Language
Apache Maven
Windows Communiciation Foundation
Web Services
Visual Basic for Applications
Visual Basic .NET
Visual Basic
Struts Web Application Framework
Shell
SQL
PalmOS
Microsoft Windows CE
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Team Foundation Server
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft Access
Microsoft .NET Technology
Linux
Jenkins
JavaScript
Eclipse
AngularJS
Node.js
Ubuntu Server
MongoDB