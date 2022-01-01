Menu

Sylvain MAURY

Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Sanofi - Global Lead Buyer # Equipements scientifiques et Consommables de Laboratoire

    Paris 2011 - maintenant

  • Sanofi Aventis R&D - Responsable Achat, Equipements et Consommables de laboratoire

    Paris 2007 - maintenant

  • SANOFI AVENTIS RECHERCHE & DEVELOPPEMENT - Acheteur Equipements Scientifiques

    2002 - maintenant

  • Merck & Co - Acheteur Projet

    2000 - 2002

  • Valeo - Acheteur Junior Fonderie / Plastique

    Paris 1999 - 2000

Formations

Réseau