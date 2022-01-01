Retail
Sylvain MAURY
Sylvain MAURY
Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Sanofi
- Global Lead Buyer # Equipements scientifiques et Consommables de Laboratoire
Paris
2011 - maintenant
Sanofi Aventis R&D
- Responsable Achat, Equipements et Consommables de laboratoire
Paris
2007 - maintenant
SANOFI AVENTIS RECHERCHE & DEVELOPPEMENT
- Acheteur Equipements Scientifiques
2002 - maintenant
Merck & Co
- Acheteur Projet
2000 - 2002
Valeo
- Acheteur Junior Fonderie / Plastique
Paris
1999 - 2000
Formations
Université Grenoble 2 Pierre Mendès France ESA
Saint Martin D'Hères
1998 - 1999
DESMA - Management Fonction Achats
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Chimie
Clermont Ferrand
1994 - 1997
option Chimie Organique Fine et Industrielle
Lycée Joffre
Montpellier
1991 - 1994
Math Sup + Math Spé P
Réseau
Aurélien LAFON
Catherine REMY
Christophe LARGE
Fabrice CATTANT
Khadija RABBAZI
Nicolas HUET
Philippe BLANC
Saïd EL KHETTAB
Sandrine PAULI
Thierry BACHELET