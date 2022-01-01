Retail
Sylvain MILLOT
Sylvain MILLOT
MONTPELLIER
Mes compétences :
Javascript
Développement
Sql
Xhtml
Php
Ajax
Web
Jquery
Internet
Css
Entreprises
Hastatis
- Chef de projet Web
2010 - maintenant
Oxynel
- Développeur Web
2009 - 2009
IQuest
- Développeur Web
2008 - 2008
Formations
IUT
Montpellier
2006 - 2009
Informatique
Réseau
Cambefort CAMBEFORT
Laura FUSTER
Laurent THOMAS
Pierre LOPEZ
Romain DELEUZE
Rudy PRINTEMPS
Samuel SANCHEZ
Tiffany THULIE
Victor GROSCLAUDE