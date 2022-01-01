Menu

Sylvain MILLOT

DIJON

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Imprimerie Mercure Offset - Coloradoc Numerique - Grand Format SIgnaletique - Chargé de développement

    2012 - maintenant Gestion portefeuille clients, développement , animations réseaux , gestions fournisseurs

  • Dijon dessin imprimerie - Responsable atelier numérique

    2009 - 2012

  • Commerce Sports de Raquettes - Gérant SARL

    1993 - 2008

  • Commerce Independant specialise. sports - Responsable boutique

    1991 - 1993

Formations

Réseau