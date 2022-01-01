Retail
Sylvain MILLOT
Ajouter
Sylvain MILLOT
DIJON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Imprimerie Mercure Offset - Coloradoc Numerique - Grand Format SIgnaletique
- Chargé de développement
2012 - maintenant
Gestion portefeuille clients, développement , animations réseaux , gestions fournisseurs
Dijon dessin imprimerie
- Responsable atelier numérique
2009 - 2012
Commerce Sports de Raquettes
- Gérant SARL
1993 - 2008
Commerce Independant specialise. sports
- Responsable boutique
1991 - 1993
Formations
CENTRE DES PRATICIENS DE LA COMMERCIALISATION CPC
Dijon
1987 - 1989
Bac +2
Vente
Réseau
Christophe GARNIER
Fanny BOURION
Frédéric MAZAN
Isabelle PIERREY
Jean-Pierre HUNEAU
Penquer MATHIEU
Samira KEDDAR
Sébastien RODRIGUEZ
Thierry MAXEL
Vie'ta'mine TOGNOTTI-JAUSEAU