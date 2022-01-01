Menu

Sylvain MONNEYRON

Beauvais

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ANOVO - Directeur des Opérations France

    Beauvais 2013 - maintenant

  • ANOVO - Directeur de Région France Sud

    Beauvais 2011 - 2013

  • ANOVO - Responsable des Opérations

    Beauvais 2008 - 2011

  • Sagem - Responsable de Fabrication

    PARIS 2005 - 2008

  • SAGEM MOBILES - Responsable de Support Client / Téléphones mobiles

    PARIS 2001 - 2004

  • SAGEM - Ingénieur Méthodes SAP Achats / Logistique

    PARIS 1998 - 2000

Formations

  • University College London (London)

    London 1997 - 1998 Applied Statistics

    MSc in Statistical Science

  • Ecole Des Mines (Nancy)

    Nancy 1995 - 1998 Génie Industriel et Ingénierie des Systèmes de Décision

Réseau