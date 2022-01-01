Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sylvain MONNEYRON
Ajouter
Sylvain MONNEYRON
Beauvais
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ANOVO
- Directeur des Opérations France
Beauvais
2013 - maintenant
ANOVO
- Directeur de Région France Sud
Beauvais
2011 - 2013
ANOVO
- Responsable des Opérations
Beauvais
2008 - 2011
Sagem
- Responsable de Fabrication
PARIS
2005 - 2008
SAGEM MOBILES
- Responsable de Support Client / Téléphones mobiles
PARIS
2001 - 2004
SAGEM
- Ingénieur Méthodes SAP Achats / Logistique
PARIS
1998 - 2000
Formations
University College London (London)
London
1997 - 1998
Applied Statistics
MSc in Statistical Science
Ecole Des Mines (Nancy)
Nancy
1995 - 1998
Génie Industriel et Ingénierie des Systèmes de Décision
Réseau
Alain MOUCHERON
Emmanuel BOURGUIGNON
Franck LAURIAC
Julien MACÉ
Marlene CASSAGNE
Myriam SEGURA
Pierre DUBERNARD
Raillard CEDRIC
Sandrine CASTELNAU
Stéphane SAMSON