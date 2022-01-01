Administrateur Systèmes Microsoft chez Sogeti
Expertise sur l'activité poste de travail :
• Système Windows 2000 à Windows 7
• Cycle de vie du poste de travail (Inventaire, télédistribution, master)
• Projet d’infrastructure (SMS, SCCM, WSUS, SEP)
Administration et Ingénierie des infra serveurs :
• Systèmes Windows 2008 à Windows 2016
• Annuaire et Services Active Directory
• Gestion des fichiers (NAS, SAN, NTFS, DFS, Backup)
• Infrastructures de Virtualisation Vmware - vSphere 5.5 à 6.5, vCloud, Horizon
• Infrastructures convergées : HP C7000 - Cisco UCS
• Infrastructures hyperconvergées Nutanix
Pour me contacter : sylvain.nouail@gmail.com
Mes compétences :
Certification
Certification ITIL
ITIL
Microsoft SCCM
VMware
Cisco UCS
Nutanix