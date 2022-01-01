Sylvain NOUAIL

Administrateur Systèmes Microsoft chez Sogeti



Expertise sur l'activité poste de travail :

• Système Windows 2000 à Windows 7

• Cycle de vie du poste de travail (Inventaire, télédistribution, master)

• Projet d’infrastructure (SMS, SCCM, WSUS, SEP)



Administration et Ingénierie des infra serveurs :

• Systèmes Windows 2008 à Windows 2016

• Annuaire et Services Active Directory

• Gestion des fichiers (NAS, SAN, NTFS, DFS, Backup)

• Infrastructures de Virtualisation Vmware - vSphere 5.5 à 6.5, vCloud, Horizon

• Infrastructures convergées : HP C7000 - Cisco UCS

• Infrastructures hyperconvergées Nutanix



