Sylvain NOUAIL

Issy-les-Moulineaux

En résumé

Administrateur Systèmes Microsoft chez Sogeti

Expertise sur l'activité poste de travail :
• Système Windows 2000 à Windows 7
• Cycle de vie du poste de travail (Inventaire, télédistribution, master)
• Projet d’infrastructure (SMS, SCCM, WSUS, SEP)

Administration et Ingénierie des infra serveurs :
• Systèmes Windows 2008 à Windows 2016
• Annuaire et Services Active Directory
• Gestion des fichiers (NAS, SAN, NTFS, DFS, Backup)
• Infrastructures de Virtualisation Vmware - vSphere 5.5 à 6.5, vCloud, Horizon
• Infrastructures convergées : HP C7000 - Cisco UCS
• Infrastructures hyperconvergées Nutanix

Pour me contacter : sylvain.nouail@gmail.com

Mes compétences :
Certification
Certification ITIL
ITIL
Microsoft SCCM
VMware
Cisco UCS
Nutanix

Entreprises

  • Sogeti

    Issy-les-Moulineaux maintenant

  • Capgemini - Ingénieur Système

    SURESNES 2016 - maintenant Ingénierie autour des solutions Windows et Vmware :

    - Virtualisation Vmware
    - Plateformes convergées Cisco UCS
    - Plateforme Hyperconvergées Nutanix (Certification NPP 4.5)

  • Euriware - Administrateur Système

    Guyancourt 2012 - 2015 Administration des système Windows et Vmware en centre de service multiclient

    - Incidents et demandes
    - Projets d'évolution

  • Sogeti - Administrateur Systèmes Windows

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2007 - 2012 - Administration du parc Stations et Serveurs
    - Rationalisation des droits d'accès aux serveurs de fichiers
    - Implémentation d'une Infrastructure de gestion des correctifs de sécurité Microsoft WSUS
    - Implémentation d'une Infrastructure d'inventaire, de télédistribution d'applications et déploiement de systèmes (SCCM)
    - Implémentation d'une Infrastructure Antivirus (Symantec Endpoint Protection).
    - Mise en œuvre d'une infrastructure pour la migration du parc postes de travail vers Windows 7
    - Packaging et déploiement d'applications
    - Support Technique Niveau 2 et 3

Formations

  • Lycée Charmilles (St Martin D’hères)

    St Martin D’hères 2001 - 2003

  • Lycée Pablo Neruda

    St Martin D'Heres 1999 - 2001 Baccalaureat S

