Sylvain OGIER

ISSY LES MOULINEAUX

En résumé

Sierra Wireless products connect people and machines to wireless networks around the world. We offer an advanced, comprehensive product line, addressing consumer, enterprise, original equipment manufacturer, and specialized vertical industry markets. Our solutions are used for mobile computing, transportation, industrial M2M (machine-to-machine), enterprise, residential and consumer communications applications. We also provide professional services to customers requiring expertise in wireless design, integration, and carrier certification.

Mes compétences :
Fleet Management
Gprs
Gsm
High tech
M2M
Management
Stratégie

Entreprises

  • Sierra Wireless - Directeur Application Engineering

    ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2009 - maintenant - Supporter techniquement les vendeurs pour proposer les meilleures solutions et gagner des parts de marché
    - Accompagner les clients M2M (Machine to Machine) et Auto dans leurs développments
    - Gérer une équipe de techniciens, ingénieurs, chef de projets pour répondre aux problématiques clients/prospets

  • Wavecom - Responsable programme M2M

    Issy les Moulineaux 2006 - 2009 -Accompagnemet des clients clés dans leurs développements
    -Suivi des prospects
    -Proposition de services autour des solutions Wavecom

  • Areva T-D - MBA Business Project

    2005 - 2005 -Définition d'une méthodologie pour l’évaluation du marché de l’électricité.
    -Estimation de sa taille, analyse de la concurrence, positionnement des produits d’Areva T&D et présentation des forces et faiblesses du groupe en Italie, France et aux Pays-Bas.
    -Proposaiotion d'une stratégie de pénétration par pays.

  • Ingenico - Directeur de projets

    Paris 2001 - 2004 -Animation et supervision des chefs de projet (20 personnes : marketing, logiciel, électronique, mécanique, méthodes, qualité)
    -Spécification, business plan, développement, industrialisation, test et certification, déploiement dans les filiales.
    -Responsable des terminaux mobiles, portables et OEM
    -Contrat pour le terminal de la loterie espagnole ONCE

Formations

