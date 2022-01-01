Retail
Sylvain PAOLI
Sylvain PAOLI
GATINEAU
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
GLATFELTER
- Logistique
2015 - maintenant
Geodis Logistics
- Directeur d'Exploitation Logistique
Levallois-Perret
2005 - 2015
Geodis Logistics
- Responsable de site
Levallois-Perret
2002 - 2004
Geodis Logistics
- Responsable d'Exploitation
Levallois-Perret
1999 - 2002
Geodis Logistics
- Responsable d'Exploitation Adjoint
Levallois-Perret
1998 - 1999
Groupe Casino
- Chef d'Equipes
Saint-Étienne
1995 - 1998
Formations
Université De La Méditerrenée - IUT Aix En Provence GOL
Aix En Provence
1993 - 1994
D.U. GOL
IUT
Montpellier
1990 - 1993
DUT
Lycée Mas De Tesse
Montpellier
1987 - 1990
Baccalauréat série D
Biologie mathématique
Réseau
Christian BAUQUET
Cyrielle THONNARD
David GUERIN
Michèle CALTE
Nicolas SONDAZ
Philippe CARDINAL
Régis THEVENET
Sebastien T.