Sylvain PAOLI

GATINEAU

Entreprises

  • GLATFELTER - Logistique

    2015 - maintenant

  • Geodis Logistics - Directeur d'Exploitation Logistique

    Levallois-Perret 2005 - 2015

  • Geodis Logistics - Responsable de site

    Levallois-Perret 2002 - 2004

  • Geodis Logistics - Responsable d'Exploitation

    Levallois-Perret 1999 - 2002

  • Geodis Logistics - Responsable d'Exploitation Adjoint

    Levallois-Perret 1998 - 1999

  • Groupe Casino - Chef d'Equipes

    Saint-Étienne 1995 - 1998

