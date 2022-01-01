Sylvain PELEGRIS

Mes compétences :
Techniques commerciales
Internet
Management
Industrie
Développement international
Intensive training
Branding experience
Sales Team management
Product Development
Petroleum
Marketing
Margin development
Corporate Law
Entreprises
PRESSOL Gmbh
- Sales Manager & Business Development Manager
2010 - maintenantGerman Worldwide leader leader for Lubrication and Garage equipment - 450 people - 82 countries.
Work directly related to the CEO for prospection, development and management to professional customers (Industry - Oil
companies - Agriculture - Building - DIY - Garage equipment...).
Marketing actions and product development for the various brands PRESSOL, FMT SWISS AG and ARES.
Market studies (S.W.O.T) analysis
Technical support for customers, intensive training.
Management of the key accounts.
Worldwide visits and presence, in particular : France, Benelux, Nordic countries, Middle East, Africa, Eastern countries.
Creation of a new worldwide network OEM & distribution for Diesel Equipments.
New turnover generated in 4 years : 6 million EUR .
RENSON SAS
- Directeur commercial
1999 - 2010responsable commercial en charge du développement de la société - suivi grands comptes - développement produit - membre codir.