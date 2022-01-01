Menu

Sylvain PLASMAN

Élancour

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Office
Strategy consulting
Internal audit
Ohsas 18001
Haccp
SAS
Norme ISO 14001
Iso 9001
Iso 26000

Entreprises

  • Fenwick-linde - HSEQ Coordinator

    Élancour 2016 - 2017 Missions held for LMH in the French Alps :
    - Market research for entrepreneurial partnership
    - Customers nonconformities resolutions
    - Security, Safety and Environment internal audit
    - Safety Behavioural Audits
    - Edition and control of Internal and Customers prevention plans
    - Control for Equipments and Infrastructures Periodic Monitoring of Compliance
    - Environmental Impact assessment and accounting

  • åbo akademi - Tutor in French as a Foreign Language

    2012 - 2013

Formations

  • EI CESI LYON/ECULLY

    Ecully 2016 - 2017 in QHSE Management
    Fields of expertise : Internal and External Audit on ISO 9001, 14001, OHSAS 18001 ; HACCP ; Risk Management ; Project Management ; Environmental Law ; etc.

  • Tongji University (Shanghai)

    Shanghai 2014 - 2014 Environmental Engineering

    (in partnership with Paris Dauphine University and the U.N.E.P.)
    Fields of expertise : Environmental engineering ; Atmospheric sciences and Climate change

  • Université Paris Dauphine

    Paris 2013 - 2014 Master 2 - Applied Sustainable Development

    in Applied Sustainable Development
    Fields of expertise : Corporate Social Responsibility ; Environmental Economics and Accountability ; Sociology of Sustainable Development

  • Abo Akademi University (Turku)

    Turku 2012 - 2013 Master 1 - Theories of Sustainable Development

    (in partnership with University of Montpellier I)
    Fields of expertise : Ecological Economics ; Sustainable Business ; Sociology of consumption ; Strategic Thinking (Game Theory) ; Infometrics

  • Université Montpellier I

    Montpellier 2009 - 2012 Bachelor - Economics Sciences

    Fields of expertise : Micro & Macroeconomics ; Environmental and Industrial Economics ; Data analysis ; Econometrics ; Game theory ; Demographic studies

