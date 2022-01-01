Sylvain PUCHOL

J'accompagne nos clients sur des projets innovants autour de la virtualisation.
Architecture , Conseil, POC, présentations, formations.
Suivi technique de projets de virtualisation, MCO des architectures en place.
< = Certifications = >
VCP 410
ITIL® v3 Foundation
< = Competences Techniques = >
> Cloud
Vmware vCloud Director, Razor, Puppet, vSphere, vmware view, XenApp, XenDesktop, XenServer
> Systèmes d'exploitation
Linux(Fedora, RHEL, Suse, Ubuntu, Debian), Unix(OpenBSD,Solaris10), Windows 2008/2003 server, AD, ADLDS, Windows XP, Windows 7, PXE
> Matériel
Serveur : IBM X-Series/BladeCenter, HP C-Class/BladeSystem, Proliant DLXXX
Filer: Netapp FAS Series, HP(3PAR, P2000,P4000 Lefthand), Data Ontap 7.3.3, DataOntap Simulator
Switch: Cisco, HP procurve, BNT, Brocade
> Sécurité
Netasq, FreeRadius, PAM, Winbind, ntlm_auth, Kerberos, Netfilter
> Base de données
SQL Server 2005, Oracle, MySQL
> Langages
HTML, PHP/MySQL, JavaScript, C, VisualBasic, C#, Bash , Perl , ldap, Powershell, PowerCLI, vsphere perl SDK
> Bureautique
McAfee EPO, MS Office, TSE, UltraVNC, Cygwin, IE, Firefox, Outlook, Thunderbird
Mes compétences :
vmware
virtualisation
citrix
Linux