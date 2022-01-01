Menu

Sylvain PUCHOL

TOULOUSE

En résumé

J'accompagne nos clients sur des projets innovants autour de la virtualisation.
Architecture , Conseil, POC, présentations, formations.
Suivi technique de projets de virtualisation, MCO des architectures en place.

< = Certifications = >
VCP 410
ITIL® v3 Foundation

< = Competences Techniques = >
> Cloud
Vmware vCloud Director, Razor, Puppet, vSphere, vmware view, XenApp, XenDesktop, XenServer

> Systèmes d'exploitation
Linux(Fedora, RHEL, Suse, Ubuntu, Debian), Unix(OpenBSD,Solaris10), Windows 2008/2003 server, AD, ADLDS, Windows XP, Windows 7, PXE

> Matériel
Serveur : IBM X-Series/BladeCenter, HP C-Class/BladeSystem, Proliant DLXXX
Filer: Netapp FAS Series, HP(3PAR, P2000,P4000 Lefthand), Data Ontap 7.3.3, DataOntap Simulator
Switch: Cisco, HP procurve, BNT, Brocade

> Sécurité
Netasq, FreeRadius, PAM, Winbind, ntlm_auth, Kerberos, Netfilter

> Base de données
SQL Server 2005, Oracle, MySQL

> Langages
HTML, PHP/MySQL, JavaScript, C, VisualBasic, C#, Bash , Perl , ldap, Powershell, PowerCLI, vsphere perl SDK

> Bureautique
McAfee EPO, MS Office, TSE, UltraVNC, Cygwin, IE, Firefox, Outlook, Thunderbird

Mes compétences :
vmware
virtualisation
citrix
Linux

Entreprises

  • Airbus Defence & Space - Ingénieur Projet

    2015 - maintenant

  • Sogeti france - Expert virtualisation

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2011 - 2015 EADS Astrium : Bundle Delivery Manager DataCenter Services
    Management de projets, Expertise technique. Coordination Infogérance, moyens métiers et intervenants. Utilisation du référentiel Astrium PMG (Airbus GPP Light)

    Bundle ACE41
    Architecture, Conseil, POC, présentations, formations autour de la virtualisation de serveurs et du VDI. Suivi technique de projets de virtualisation. MCO des moyens communs des projets SD. Mise en place de la plateforme d’hébergement sCloud (Lab as a service vmware + netasq). Suivi technique et support niveau 3 sur le projet de VDI TSOC (Launch Event Operations).
    POC VDI 3D (Citrix XenApp HDX3D, Citrix XenDesktop HDX3Dpro)

    Automatisation de déploiement de centre de segment sol pour S1PDGS ( vSphere perl SDK, VMA, VCApp, RHEL6). Design et implémentation d'une plateforme représentative du système multicentre
    Support, Assembly, integration et validation des sous-systemes métier.
    Support N3 système

    EADS Airbus : Forfait Ex-Situ
    • Expertise
    Audit et optimisation des clusters de production
    Préconisation des best practices auprès des utilisateurs
    Refonte et mise à disposition d'un environnement de Mockup
    Configuration partie VDI de IC2 (Citrix XenApp, XenDesktop + Hyper-V).
    • Run
    Administration / support L3 de la plateforme de stockage à la demande EADS SFS.
    Mise a jour en production du Backend esx vers esxi. Monitoring avec vmturbo,powercli
    Administration , Gestion des cases, Point d'entrée pour le support Stockholm de Northern

  • Ausy - Consultant système vmware

    Sèvres Cedex 2011 - 2011 Client Equadex
    Design et intégration d'une plateforme de consolidation vsphere4 chez un client toulousain de la société.
    Mise en place d'un cluster HA/DRS stockage SAN FC HP.
    Transfert de compétences et des bonnes pratiques liées à l'administration d'une infrastructure virtuelle et à la virtualisation de parc

  • Ausy - Consultant système Vmware

    Sèvres Cedex 2010 - 2011 Client Orange france site blagnac
    1 - R&D Cloud Computing
    • Expertise et support Vcloud Director, Vsphere4
    • Développement d'un portail de cloud basé sur la Vcloud API + sdk php vmware by Kimberly Wong.
    • Virtualisation des fonctions de réseau via vShield Edge(802.11ah,NAT,Firewall)
    • Lien étroit avec les équipes de développement et de support (Palo Alto, Cork)

    2 - Consolidation Ecocenter
    • MCO Plateforme de qualification vSphere4 :
    -Configuration blades et switchs (IBM, HP, BNT)
    - Stockage Netapp FAS3140 (ISCSI, NFS)
    -Utilisation du clone Netapp (Flexclone,RCU,Virtual Storage Console 2)
    • Évaluation fonctionnalités d’intégration SAN (VAAI, ISCSI,FC Brocade)
    • Évaluation nouveaux firmwares et serveurs en beta( BNT,VTM)
    • MCO de l’appliance NetCenter (installation et configuration automatique d’ESXi)
    -Qualification et intégration des drivers pour les nouvelles lames
    -Ajout de fonctionnalité (configuration automatique des BIOS CONREP/ASU)
    -Documentation de l’existant et des fonctionnalités ajoutées
    Environnement technique : Windows 2003/2008 Server, XP, IBM Bladecenter, HP BladeSystem, Vsphere4, Vcloud Director, RHEL5, Fedora13, Netapp FAS3140, Powershell

    Formation VMware vSphere: Install, Configure, Manage v41 (VCP 410 validée)

  • Atos Origin Infogérance - Ingénieur système et réseau

    Bezons 2006 - 2010 2010-2006 Société Atos Origin Infogérance et Intégration : Ingénieur Système et Réseau

    • Depuis Septembre 2009 : Gestion Sécurité des Infrastructures du Centre de production Toulouse du RSI. Support niveau 2 France sur parc serveur entreprise (W2003). MCO DNS,DHCP, Backup Exec.
    Rationalisation Active directory, Module de gestion des mots de passe distants (Perl, DSMOD, SCHTASKS, SC).Authentification centralisée équipements réseau(Cisco,Radius,Solaris,Active Directory). Authentification système solaris 10 via compte Active Directory

    • Septembre 2008 : Formation Virtualisation. Virtual Infrastructure 3, ESX, Virtual Center, VMotion, HA, DRS, VCB. Vmware server(1.0.4 & 2). Hyper-V, SCVMM , Virtual Server 2005 R2.

    • Depuis février 2008 : Cellule système Atos Origin Intégration. Administration, gestion et configuration du réseau d’entreprise et de ses interfaces avec les réseaux des partenaires d’Atos Origin. Configuration des Postes de travail et des serveurs projets. Participation au déménagement de la société.

    • Janvier 2008 : Migration de sondes applicatives (annuaires ldap, serveurs siteminder) Winbatch -> Perl 5

    • Novembre –Décembre 2007 : Création d’un prototype d’instance de gestion web de lettres de missions basé sur gPM , composant du projet TOPCASED

    • Septembre-octobre 2007 : Formation à Wonderware. Développement de contrôles clients .Net intégrés dans les IHM Wonderware.
    • Octobre 2006 – Août 2007 : Formation à LDAP. Déploiement national à distance dans les Caisses Primaires d’Assurance Maladie de la solution d’annuaire et de messagerie centralisée (Sun One Messenging server, Sun One Directory Server) hébergée sur le site de production national de valencienne de la CNAMTS.

    2006-2003 Laboratoire d’aérologie du CNRS de Toulouse : Elève ingénieur

    • Mise en place d’une interface web de surveillance
    réseau sous linux (MRTG, apache, SNMP).
    • Audit complet du réseau du Laboratoire.
    • Mise en place d’une interface web de traitement du courriel indésirable.
    • Mise en place d’un réseau VPN en mode road-warrior avec des outils entièrement libres (OpenVPN-2.0, OpenBSD 3.6).

    • Projet de fin d’études : Refonte totale d’une messagerie d’entreprise comprenant serveur mail, webmail, traitement du spam par système de Grey List. Migration des clients de Eudora vers Thunderbird.

    • Création d’une interface web de consultation et de modification de données météorologiques stockées sur base SQL pour la société météo Omnium(64) dans le cadre du projet école. Assistance à maîtrise d’ouvrage (rédaction du cahier des charges, obligation de conseil, comités de pilotages)

    Novembre- Septembre 2002 Ecole nationale d’ingénieur de Tarbes : Stagiaire IUT GEII
    • Création d’un banc commande et de test pour moteur à courant continu

Formations

Réseau