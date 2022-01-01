Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sylvain QUINCHON
Ajouter
Sylvain QUINCHON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
JDM Automobile
- Responsable atelier
2013 - 2014
JDM automobile
- Responsable plateau retouche
2010 - 2013
Formations
Lycée Blaise Pascal Maintenance industrielle (Segre)
Segre
1990 - 1996
Bac STI Génie mécanique
Réseau
Cécile HAMON
Christelle MORINIÈRE
Franck PAIRAULT
Gréau HERVÉ
Mickael JOLIVET
Minh Chan LY
Patrick MARCHAND
Stéphane LEROY
Valentin GROSBOIS
Yannick LAMBERT