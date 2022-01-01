Menu

Sylvain RAYNAUD

CHASSE SUR RHONE

Communicative, determined, great ability to listen, adaptable to differrents personalities and levels of interlocutors. Technical skills in electricity, mechanics, building and public construction, completed with an education background in International business. Attracted by discovery and news challenges, I’m currently looking for a job as area sells manager on the eastern europe market including Russia.

Mes compétences :
Export
Marketing
Bâtiment
Travaux Publics
Afrique
Chimie
Gestion
Distribution
Russe courant
russie

Entreprises

  • CONDAT Lubrifiants - Ingénieur commercial export, Russie, Moyen Orient, Inde

    CHASSE SUR RHONE 2012 - maintenant Développement commercial de l'activité tunnel sur la Russie, la Biélorussie, L'Azerbaïdjan, la Turquie et L'inde. Commercialisation d'une gamme de produits de traitement de terrain, d'étanchéité, d'adjuvantation mortier, de bentonite, de lubrifiants, à destination des Grandes entreprises de BTP.

  • Sika France - Chef de marché export 'Afrique océan Indien'

    Paris Cedex 13 2010 - 2012 Animation et développement des ventes sur 22 pays d'Afrique via plusieurs canaux de distribution. (Traders, Distributeurs, Direct) (+ 35% CA en 2010, +15% en 2011, +17% en 2012)

    Principales Missions :

    Animer et développer un réseau de distribution existant, (Formation, animation, promotion)
    Définir et faire appliquer une politique de prix cohérente pour les différents canaux de vente,
    Organiser le lancement des nouveaux produits en collaboration avec le service marketing.

    Travaux spéciaux (Sols industriels, protection chimique, cuvelage) :
    Rechercher et former de nouveaux applicateurs,
    Réalisation des préconisations techniques auprès des clients finaux, (Brasserie, Pétroliers, Industrie Chimique)

    Vente direct aux majors de la construction (Bouygues, Odebrecht, Sino Hydro, Arab Contractor, Vinci, Besix) :

    Suivie des grands projets et appels d'offres internationaux,
    Prescription auprès des architectes, bureaux d'études et clients finaux,

  • Polycomposite - Chargé d'affaires

    2006 - 2009 => Développement de l'activité commerciale dans le sud de la France. (2006&2007, sur Paris depuis 2008)
    o Détection et suivi d'affaires, (Assainissement, Aménagement Urbain, génie Civil)
    o Prospection, prescription des entreprises de TP, des architectes et des bureaux d'études,
    o Etablissement d'offres commerciales et techniques en collaboration avec notre bureau d'études.
    o Négociation et suivie d'affaires en cycle long, (2006 : 130 K€ 2007 : 750K€ )
    o Gestion des litiges.

    => Détermination de plan d'actions commerciales et de communication avec établissement et suivi d'un budget

    => Recrutement et formation d'un commercial sur le secteur Sud de la France,

    => Développement et mise en place d'un logiciel de CRM pour le suivi des clients et le pilotage de l'activité commerciale. (avec ACCESS)

  • SPIE - Direction du développement et de la stratégie commerciale

    Cergy 2004 - 2005 Mise en place d'une démarche active de prospection à la croissance externe.
    Identification des besoins de l'entreprises, (Développement de CA, d'activité, de couverture
    géographique)
    Etude du marché des secteurs ciblés,
    Etablissement de Short List,
    Pré audit des cibles potentielles.

