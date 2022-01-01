Sylvain RENON

-
BP France, Castrol Industrial
- Distributor Business Manager
2012 - maintenant
Développement des ventes de nos partenaires distributeurs spécialisés en lubrifiants industriels.
Vision à 5 ans, mise en oeuvre de la stratégie Castrol Industrial, Construction et suivi du Business Plan (Mktg, Vente, comm. opérations, supports).
-
BP France, Castrol Industrial
- HighPerfLube/Wind/Metals market Mgr
2008 - 2012
Business development:
MKTG:
- High Performance Lube product range Mgr:
* Product launch, * Market studies, *Pricing
- Wind product range Mgr:
* Product launch, * Market studies, *Pricing, * Trainings
SALES:
Wind Energy+HPL+Metals market share development
-
BP France, Castrol Industrial
- Product Line Mgr/Mktg Implementation Mgr
2002 - 2008
Product Line Mgr: BP/Castrol industrial product range/offer management.
Rationalization programs : French TAG for France
Brochures & documentations : French TAG
-
Castrol France SA
- Product Line Mgr/Technical field Support Mgr
1998 - 2002
Product Line Mgr : Forming & Heat Treatment
Technical field support manager : 7 technicians in 4 France sales areas
Welded tube market expert : France/Espagne/Portugal
Partnership contracts initiator with equipment suppliers
-
Castrol France SA
- Technical Field Engineer
1994 - 1998
Technical support sales force & Customers France all territory.
R&D+Construction supervisor of equipments associated to Castrol CMS offer recycling systems – collecting systems
RENAULT VI – JOHN DEERE – GM
Internal/External Training program and cessions to Sales Force & Customers
-
Castrol France
- Technical advisor
Paris
1988 - 1994
Conception/implementation of the 1st investigation tool pack for product monitoring/troubleshooting.
Internal/External Training program and cessions to Sales Force & Customers
Cross range product application initiator.
1st Techservice/System Care implementation under contracts
1st contract signed off 1994 ; 21 contracts active today.
-
Stein Heurtey
- Technical advisor
1986 - 1987
Metallurgical advisor for the very first Heat treatment robot development full integrated in gears production line (still in use today @ PSA)