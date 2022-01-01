Menu

Sylvain RENON

JOUY-LE-MOUTIER

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • BP France, Castrol Industrial - Distributor Business Manager

    2012 - maintenant Développement des ventes de nos partenaires distributeurs spécialisés en lubrifiants industriels.
    Vision à 5 ans, mise en oeuvre de la stratégie Castrol Industrial, Construction et suivi du Business Plan (Mktg, Vente, comm. opérations, supports).

  • BP France, Castrol Industrial - HighPerfLube/Wind/Metals market Mgr

    2008 - 2012 Business development:
    MKTG:
    - High Performance Lube product range Mgr:
    * Product launch, * Market studies, *Pricing
    - Wind product range Mgr:
    * Product launch, * Market studies, *Pricing, * Trainings
    SALES:
    Wind Energy+HPL+Metals market share development

  • BP France, Castrol Industrial - Product Line Mgr/Mktg Implementation Mgr

    2002 - 2008  Product Line Mgr: BP/Castrol industrial product range/offer management.
     Rationalization programs : French TAG for France
     Brochures & documentations : French TAG

  • Castrol France SA - Product Line Mgr/Technical field Support Mgr

    1998 - 2002  Product Line Mgr : Forming & Heat Treatment
     Technical field support manager : 7 technicians in 4 France sales areas
     Welded tube market expert : France/Espagne/Portugal
     Partnership contracts initiator with equipment suppliers

  • Castrol France SA - Technical Field Engineer

    1994 - 1998  Technical support sales force & Customers France all territory.
     R&D+Construction supervisor of equipments associated to Castrol CMS offer recycling systems – collecting systems
    RENAULT VI – JOHN DEERE – GM
     Internal/External Training program and cessions to Sales Force & Customers

  • Castrol France - Technical advisor

    Paris 1988 - 1994  Conception/implementation of the 1st investigation tool pack for product monitoring/troubleshooting.
     Internal/External Training program and cessions to Sales Force & Customers
     Cross range product application initiator.
     1st Techservice/System Care implementation under contracts
    1st contract signed off 1994 ; 21 contracts active today.

  • Stein Heurtey - Technical advisor

    1986 - 1987 Metallurgical advisor for the very first Heat treatment robot development full integrated in gears production line (still in use today @ PSA)

Formations

Réseau