Sylvain RICHARD

-
OECD
- Analyst
Paris
2006 - maintenant
Offshore : describing, organizing and testing the work of our 5 offshore developpers on various .Net projects
Billing Project : Integration of existing systems to provide funding and billing features for the Conferences Center of the OECD.
One year project, team of 4 developpers.
Designed and developed frameworks and extranet applications. This was used to manage contacts and meetings for the www.OECD.org (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, which had over 2000 customers in the world).
Managed the Team Foundation Server 2008/2010 for our team.
Contact for the Ministerial events.
Technical contact for the language technology solutions (Multitrans/Kentika).
Technical contact for the "OECD Centres" (Berlin, Mexico, Tokyo, Trento, Washington).
International team.
Systems used: Windows XP/SQLServer 2008, IIS7, TFS, ASP.Net (VB) Framework 2.0/Ajax/JQuery
-
Projipe
- Ingénieur d'etudes et réalisations - Software Engineer
Saint-Chamond
2003 - 2006
Designed and developed frameworks and extranet applications. This was used to manage contacts and meetings for the www.OECD.org (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, which had over 2000 customers in the world).
International team.
Systems used: Windows XP/SQLServer 2000, IIS5, ASP.Net (VB) Framework 1.1
-
POWER.GET
- Ingénieur d'etudes et réalisations - Software Engineer
2002 - 2003
Contract employment for Yves Saint Laurent Beauty (4 months). Reviewed and tested their intranet development using Php/MySql, and upgraded their intranet using net technology.
Systems used: Win 2000, IIS5, ASP.Net, SQL SERVER 7
Contract employment for Prefecture of Haute-Vienne (6 months): Converted Internet site from ASP to Php/Oracle using Linux Redhat, Apache, Php, Oracle
-
ASPASIA
- Ingénieur d'etudes et réalisations - Software Engineer
2000 - 2001
Improved functionalities and developed web site for www.OsMoz.com (OsMoz is a multilingual European web fashion/cosmetics newspaper:
Detailed specifications, front office and back Office, managed advertisements
Developed systems manuals for documentation and training of new customers
Systems Used: Win NT/2000, ASP, IIS, HTML, JAVASCRIPT, SQLSERVER 7.
-
Caisses d'Epargne - CNETI
- Ingénieur d'etudes et réalisations - Software Engineer
1999 - 2000
CNETI: National Technical Center of Caisses D'Epargne (Bank).
Developed corporate website (www.caisse-epargne.fr)
Developed software NetEcureuil and NetEcureuil Pro (Internet bank accounts management)
Systems Used: Win NT, ASP, IIS, HTML, JAVASCRIPT, COM (C++, VB), WML, ORACLE.
-
DATOPS
- Ingénieur d'etudes et réalisations - Software Engineer and Network administrator
1998 - 1999
Contracted to PERICLES, developed system of data mining and analysis
System engineer (Web sites, Datops network).
Systems Used: Win NT 4, IIS, HTML, C++, SQL SERVER.